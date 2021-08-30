Alex Carpenter leads US women to gold-medal game at World Hockey Championships

The US controlled possession early as Grace Zumwinkle nearly made it a 1-0 game off a rebound opportunity. Shortly after, Carpenter got a good look on net, but Finnish netminder Anni Keisala was able to stop and freeze the puck. Finland wouldn’t record its first shot until 6:30 into the frame, with Hensley making the save.

The five-time defending champion US will compete in its 20th gold-medal game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m against the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Canada and Switzerland.

CALGARY, Alberta — North Reading native Alex Carpenter netted the game-winning goal and goaltender Nicole Hensley recorded a shutout as the United States women’s hockey team scored a 3-0 victory over Finland on Monday in the semifinals of the women’s World Hockey Championships.

Although Finland only added three more shots throughout the period, the pressure was felt back-and-forth. Hensley came up with a big save on the penalty kill with 1:39 to go to keep the game scoreless after 20 minutes.

Carpenter put the US on the board 3:23 into the second period after she redirected Lee Stecklein’s blast from the point.

Team USA expanded its lead to 2-0 with 4:43 to go as Megan Keller made a stretch pass across the neutral zone to find Abbey Murphy. Murphy skated around a Finnish defender and put one past Keisala to give the US a two-goal lead.

“Megan Keller had a nice blast up the wall, and I was ready for it, I wanted it, so it felt good,” Murphy said after her second goal of the Worlds.

The US made it difficult for Finland to control the puck and get anything moving, as Finland didn’t record its first shot of the second until 17:03 had elapsed.

With less than eight minutes to play in the third period, Finland eyed its first goal of the game, but Hensley tracked the puck to keep the US lead at two.

Finland pulled its goalie and went with an extra skater with 7:22 to play, but Hensley withstood a flurry of good looks, stopping 14 shots overall for her second shutout of the tournament.

US captain Kendall Coyne Schofield took advantage of the empty net to seal the game for the Americans with 2:53 to go.



