Offense quiet, defense deficient as Rays beat Red Sox for eighth time in last 10

Boston trailed from its first pitch, a Nick Pivetta fastball that Brandon Lowe sent 441 feet for his 31st home run. It was just a three-run deficit entering the bottom of the eighth, but the way the Rays controlled the contest, the margin felt as if it were larger than that. So, when the Rays tacked on two more, it all but put the Red Sox out of their misery.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ― In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Red Sox clubhouse, there was still a game to be played Monday evening. They did not win it, falling nine games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays, 6-1, thanks in large part to more shoddy defense.

It was Tampa’s 12th win in 13 games, and it is 8-2 in its last 10 head-to-head meetings with Boston.

The visitors quickly answered Lowe’s homer, a Luis Patiño fastball leaving Bobby Dalbec’s bat at 114.1 miles per hour for his 18th home run, the seventh in a hot month for the first baseman.

Pivetta, however, faced his usual grind-it-out moments. He issued five walks, one intentional, and was unable to locate his fastball. He got away with walking the leadoff hitter in the second, but not the third, when he walked Lowe. Lowe advanced to second on a wild pitch, to third on a Wander Franco groundout, then put the Rays in front for good on Austin Meadows’s two-out RBI single.

Pivetta’s outing had some misfortune in it, too, via the sloppy play that has followed the Sox for the last month-plus.

Kevin Kiermaier roped a two-out double in the fourth. Pivetta struck out Mike Zunino on a curveball in the dirt, but instead of blocking it, catcher Christian Vázquez attempted to pick it. It got by him, allowing Kiermaier to advance to third and Zunino to reach first.

Lowe made it 3-1 on a chopper to the right side, with Pivetta’s pitch count at 83 by the end of the inning. Pivetta worked a scoreless fifth and came back out for the sixth, but a leadoff single and a walk ended his night.

Tampa made it 4-1 against Hansel Robles, who walked Lowe to load the bases, then got no help when Rafael Devers muffed a routine grounder.

Robles stranded the bases loaded, but the Sox offense did little after Dalbec’s home run, and the Rays added two insurance runs in the eighth off Raynel Espinal. Espinal was called up before the game when Martín Pérez and Matt Barnes went on the COVID-related injured list.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.