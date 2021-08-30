Patriots cuts tracker: Adrian Colbert released ahead of deadline to reduce roster to 53 on Tuesday afternoon

The Patriots will have some decisions to make, such as whether or not to keep three quarterbacks, with veteran Brian Hoyer backing up Cam Newton and Mac Jones. Other names to watch, as addressed by the Globe’s Ben Volin over the weekend , include the offensive line, where the trio of Justin Herron, Korey Cunningham, and Yodny Cajuste appear to be contenders for two reserve spots. Veteran tight end Matt Lacosse and linebacker Chase Winovich both appear to be on the bubble.

NFL teams must cut down their roster to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. As was the case for the 2020 season, teams can also add 16 players to the practice squad.

Kicker Quinn Nordin displayed a strong leg but struggled with consistency in his bid to beat out veteran Nick Folk. Could he end up on the practice squad?

Check back for updates.

Monday, Aug. 30

Safety Colbert released: The Patriots kicked off their roster cuts Monday afternoon by releasing safety Adrian Colbert. Colbert, 27, signed with team in May. He played 80 percent of New England’s defensive snaps in the preseason finale on Sunday, logging five tackles.

After the game, Colbert expressed his appreciation for Patriots fans. Throughout training camp, he was often one of the first players out on the field.

“Y’all showed me so much love since I been here and I’m grateful,” Colbert wrote on Twitter.

Colbert’s contract had no guaranteed money. He is eligible to join the practice squad, but those transactions cannot begin until noon on Wednesday, the deadline for released players to be claimed off waivers.

Around the AFC East

Here is a look at some of the players released by the Patriots’ division rivals:

Dolphins: According to the Miami Herald, safety Nate Holley, receiver Khalil McClain, running back Jordan Scarlett, defensive end Tyshun Render, and cornerback Tino Ellis have received word of their release. Patriots coach Bill Belichick took a look at Render in 2020 when the Middle Tennessee State linebacker was preparing for the draft.

Bills: Buffalo announced it released running back Kerrith Whyte, wide receiver/returner Brandon Powell, and cornerback Tim Harris.

Jets: The team announced it acquired Texans defensive end Shaq Lawson. The Jets also released safeties Bennett Jackson and J.T. Hassell.





Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.