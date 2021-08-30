QB debate aside, it’s the running game and defense that will dictate the Patriots’ success

These Patriots will go as far as the running game and defense take them. In Year 2 of the great post-Tom Brady rebuild, that reality was underscored in Sunday evening’s preseason finale against the Giants, a victory that mostly was won in the trenches.

At some point, Bill Belichick will name a starting quarterback. Maybe he already knows and just doesn’t want to tell us. But here’s the thing: Even if Belichick takes it right up until game time of the Patriots season opener against the Dolphins Sept. 12, even if he goes against all the current signs and picks rookie Mac Jones over incumbent veteran Cam Newton, the fate of this team doesn’t really rest on the man under center.

You can start with an offensive line that looked even better than usual when compared with the jumble of pieces the Giants keep throwing together, one that left poor Daniel Jones at the early mercy of Matt Judon (isn’t he going to be fun to watch this season?) and the rest of a defensive front seven that looks to disrupt plenty of QBs this season.

But the real strength of the Patriots lies in that running back depth chart, depth so enviable they were able to trade former first-round pick Sony Michel to the Rams. Did you see Rhamondre Stevenson barrel his way into the end zone? Did you see J.J. Taylor flatten Leonard Williams on a block?

As good as that Taylor move was, the explanation behind it was even better.

“That’s the only mentality I have,” Taylor said after the game. “You either give a blow or take a blow. You choose what side to be on.”

In those players alone, the Patriots have two sides of a running-back coin to flip. Taylor, the second-year pro, is all of 5 feet 6 inches and 185 pounds. Stevenson, the rookie, is 6 feet and 245 pounds. Taylor was the game’s leading rusher with 76 yards, including a game-long 21-yard run. And Stevenson capped his rapid and drastic improvement with a fifth preseason touchdown (the most ever under Belichick), a 9-yard bulldozing run that dragged Giants safety Jabrill Peppers along for the ride.

From failing his conditioning test upon arrival to garnering praise from Belichick in the wake of its conclusion, Stevenson has emerged as one of the best stories of camp.

“He has size and he’s got some quickness,” Belichick said Monday morning. “We saw some speed in the Washington game [when he uncorked a 91-yard TD run], so he’s done a pretty good job with the ball in his hands. Ball security is something every player has to work on and be aware of. I think he’s improved a lot in his running and also in general fundamentals and assignments. He’s had a good camp.”

Nothing short of a rave from the tight-lipped coach. And yet the two youngsters are not even the top options. Those would be third-year back Damien Harris and veteran captain James White.

Harris, last year’s leading rusher with 691 yards, and White, the Swiss army knife of rushing and pass-catching talents, are joined by veteran Brandon Bolden, fullback Jakob Johnson, and a bevy of tight ends who all but guarantee this will be a play-action, short-passing, rush-first team.

Maybe we see the team’s first 1,000-yard runner since LeGarrette Blount had 1,161 in 2016. (Interesting note: Belichick has never had a runner produce back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 21 seasons at the helm.)

No wonder longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears said recently “Yeah, I’m doing a little smiling” about the players in his meeting room.

Plenty of mouths to feed means plenty of hungry players, which translates well in football, and particularly on the Patriots defense, too. There’s no debating the disappointment of the franchise’s first post-Brady year, a 7-9 campaign in which the Patriots failed to make the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. There’s no debating how much tougher that was to stomach while Brady was busy turning Tampa Bay into a football title town, winning a Super Bowl on his own to go with the shelf full of trophies he won in New England.

But as Belichick takes another swing this year, he certainly seems to have a better lineup around him.

The starting front seven was in Daniel Jones’s face for as long as he was on the field Sunday, led by the ongoing emergence of second-year linebacker Josh Uche (one sack, two QB hits). While we await the status of top cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the return of Jonathan Jones, it was good to see a player like D’Angelo Ross make the most of his start, snaring an end zone interception.

Captain Devin McCourty keeps on ticking, as a tackler, playmaker, and locker room leader, and Judon and Uche are far from alone with experienced talent around them like Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Deatrich Wise, and Lawrence Guy.

It’s a classic Belichick defense, full of moving parts and versatility, ready to set a tone even when the offense might not.

The quarterback decision is a fun debate, and an important one for sure. The nod here goes to Newton, at least for the start of the year. Add his running ability to the mix and this much is even more certain: The Patriots will go as far as their legs, not their arms, take them.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.