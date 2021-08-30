With modifications in the past, boys’ soccer players eager for return to normalcy in 2021

“I haven’t been this excited to play soccer in so long,” Celli said. “Last year really hurt.”

Once on the field, Celli and his Knights teammates buzzed around the pitch, playing with an energy and excitement level they believed was lacking during last year’s Fall I season altered by modifications during the coronavirus pandemic.

Catholic Memorial senior captain James Celli yelled to the blaring music throughout his car ride to Saturday’s preseason boys’ soccer jamboree in West Roxbury.

In 2020, the MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force guidelines eliminated headers, throw-ins, direct free kicks, and intentional body contact. The modifications effectively changed the style of game players grew up learning.

Masks also had to be worn at all times, testing players’ stamina and fitness.

But as the 2021 regular season gets underway Sept. 6, those modifications are now in the past and teams across Eastern Mass. are eager for a return to normalcy.

“Last year was better than nothing but it was hard to look around and see the masks and not think there was kind of an asterisk on the season,” said first-year Boston Latin coach Nick DiCicco, an assistant for the Wolfpack last year.

“Our guys are just really excited for this season.”

Even officials are reverting back to blowing whistles after using the sounds of an electronic whistle last season.

In Saturday’s four-team jamboree, players rose up for headers in a crowd of others, picked up the ball for throw-ins, and a few even fell to the turf after colliding with an opposing player.

They also showed off skills picked up as a result of the modifications.

Throw-ins have returned to high school soccer this season after being barred as part of COVID-19 modifications. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Lev Sugerman-Vrozan, a senior wingback at Boston Latin, said the Wolfpack went through specific training drills last season focused on clearing balls without using your head.

Sugerman-Vrozan said he now feels more confident playing a ball in the air with other body parts such as a chest, shoulder, and knee — or even letting the ball drop in front of him and use his feet.

“I think I’m a lot more confident clearing the ball with other parts of my body,” Sugerman-Vrozan said. “It’s great to head the ball but if the ball takes a dip I now can use my chest or knee and I think that’s a valuable skill to have.”

Celli, a center back, said he was forced to learn how to defend with his feet — not his body — with no contact allowed last season. He said he improved on squaring his body up to the attacking player and relying on his foot speed to make a play on the ball.

“Always being a smaller guy I can’t always use my body on the bigger guys,” said Celli, a Stoneham resident. “You had to beat them one-on-one and that’s difficult so learning that was difficult but I definitely picked up some things.”

Other programs are just thrilled to play in the fall again. Lynn Classical was forced to miss the Fall I season because of high COVID-19 rates in the city. The Rams participated during the wedge Fall II season in March and April, playing only eight games in the Greater Boston League over a five-week span.

“It was a preseason, that’s what we considered it,” Lynn Classical coach Eric Moreno. “It was really more just about being out on the field.”

Boys' soccer players from Boston Latin and Catholic Memorial tangle as they chase the ball, a tactic that wasn't allowed last season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Moreno said he has noticed an attitude change during the first week of preseason.

Last year, players seemed uncomfortable with masks on and were often timid to interact with teammates. But this year, players are arriving to practice early, music is blasting on the turf, and teammates are chatting more with one another.

“They’re happy to be out there in the summer and enjoying it again,” Moreno said. “There’s been higher energy since Day 1.”

For Boston Latin, the new season also marks a highly anticipated return to the Dual County League. The Wolfpack did not play with the DCL during the Fall I season, shifting to the Boston City League for the Fall II season.

Latin returns 12 seniors from last year’s team and Sugerman-Vrozan believes the obstacles they endured will help them this season playing in the always-competitive DCL that is filled with state title contenders such as Concord-Carlisle, Lincoln-Sudbury, and Bedford.

“It almost feels like we’ve weathered something together and here’s the part where we see the benefits and have fun,” Sugerman-Vrozan said.

That sentiment will be true across the state. After teams played a maximum of 10 regular-season games in 2020, a full slate of 18-20 contests will return this fall. Nonconference matchups are also back in the fold, and unlike last season, five state champions — one more than in 2019 with the new divisional alignments — will be crowned in November.

“It’s music to my ears,” said Celli.

