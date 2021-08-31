Canton retailer Destination XL continues recovery as stock surges

Now, shares of the specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing are at just below $6, surging 14 percent Tuesday after the company reported its second-quarter sales for fiscal year 2021 totaled $138.6 million, up more than 80 percent from a year ago and even surpassing the second quarter of 2019.

In December, Canton-based Destination XL Group Inc., which operates more than 200 stores across the continental United States, was delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange after its shares plummeted to below $1.

Even as COVID-19 continues to hamper the nation’s economic recovery, it’s clear shoppers are once again eager to open their wallets — and one local clothing company, initially crippled by the pandemic, has exceeded its own expectations.

Advertisement

Harvey Kanter, president and CEO of DXL, said the company transformed its strategy over the last two years to improve digital engagement, prioritize customers, and reposition the brand. These changes worked, according to Kanter.

“Many of our existing customers have returned to shop after months of staying close to home, and many new customers are discovering DXL for the first time,” he said in a statement.

Physical store closures and restructured leases during the pandemic also helped the company preserve funds and cut down on overhead coats. This, combined with a “robust resurgence” of demand for its apparel, enabled DXL to boost profitability, Kanter said.

The upward trend in 2021 has provided some hope, but the company expects its profits to diminish slightly in the second half of this fiscal year as a result of upcoming holiday promotions.

Circumstances around the pandemic could also change.

“We are raising our full year 2021 guidance to reflect the revised outlook we have for the future of DXL,” Kanter said, “but also caution our optimism given the ongoing surges of the Covid Delta variant and ongoing risk in the supply chain.”

Advertisement

Angela Yang can be reached at angela.yang@globe.com.