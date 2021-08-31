City of Boston rolls out two new relief funds for small businesses

Many small businesses are still struggling to keep afloat in an unstable economy. Starting Wednesday, those hoping to recover can apply for two new relief funds launched by the city of Boston. Small business owners will be able to apply online for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the Small Business Relief Fund 2.0, which together will inject $9.4 million into the community. The fund will allot restaurants grants of $5,000 to cover business operations, and will give restaurants with tipped employees sums of $15,000 to increase payroll to $12.75 per hour. This fund will also provide money toward retention bonuses, as well as feature selected restaurants in a public awareness campaign to attract workers. The Small Business Relief Fund 2.0, a continuation of the city’s fund first launched in April 2020, will dole out up to $20,000 to small businesses, especially those in industries that suffered most from the pandemic. “The success of small businesses is crucial to helping working families and to maintaining the unique character of Boston’s different neighborhoods,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement. — ANGELA YANG

RETAIL

Advertisement

Walgreens is the latest to boost starting pay to $15 an hour

Walgreens will boost the starting wage for its US employees to $15 an hour, becoming the latest retailer to sweeten compensation amid a hiring crunch. The company will start gradually increasing pay in October and expects to fully implement the new rate by November 2022. The Deerfield, Ill.-based company operates about 9,000 drugstores across the United States. Walgreens follows Target, Best Buy and Amazon, which have increased wages in recent years in order to stand out in a competitive job market. Walgreens’ main competitor, CVS, earlier this summer announced it would bump starting pay to $15 an hour by July 2022. The wage increase will cost Walgreens about $450 million over the next three years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INSURANCE

Fight over insurance coverage riles Boy Scouts bankruptcy case

A dispute over whether a unit of insurance giant Chubb Ltd. must contribute to a trust fund for sexually abused Boy Scouts is complicating talks to end the youth group’s bankruptcy case. Lawyers for more than 80,000 people who say they were abused as Boy Scouts are negotiating how much, if anything, Century Indemnity can contribute to the trust fund. Century is no longer actively selling policies and is using all of its assets to pay claims. Victims’ lawyers, concerned that Century may claim it can’t pay abuse victims, argue that a related Chubb subsidiary, Insurance Company of North America, known as INA, is also on the hook because it insured the Boy Scouts until about 1996. Chubb argues that INA turned over those policies to Century during a restructuring that year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Morgan Stanley hikes junior bankers’ pay — again

Morgan Stanley boosted salaries for the second time in a month, raising the stakes again in a Wall Street bidding war for new talent. The firm bumped base pay for junior bankers to $110,000, a mark that will now also cover first-year staff in the trading division, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing internal policies. The move comes just a month after the New York-based company raised the level to $100,000 to catch up with rivals who had made similar moves in the weeks before. Junior bankers are benefiting from a bidding war on Wall Street that’s seen salaries at top-level firms surge. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

WORKPLACE

Google delays return to office until January

Google pushed back the date when its employees must return to the office until after Jan. 10, citing uncertainty related to the pandemic amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in various countries around the world. It will be optional for Google’s staffers to work on campus until at least Jan. 10, Alphabet Inc. chief executive Sundar Pichai wrote Tuesday in a memo to employees. The company will give workers 30 days notice before they’re expected to go back to offices, but Pichai didn’t specify a date when employees, based in the United States or elsewhere, must return. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Prices in June jumped the most in more than three decades

US home prices once again jumped the most in more than 30 years. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values nationwide surged 18.6 percent in June from a year earlier, according to a statement on Tuesday. That followed a 16.8 percent gain in May and was the 13th straight month that price gains accelerated. June’s increase was the largest in data going back to 1988 as buyers, armed with cheap mortgages, competed for a tight supply of homes, fueling bidding wars across the country. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Airbus takes a customer from Boeing

Airbus secured an order for 36 single-aisle planes from UK leisure carrier Jet2 Plc, picking off a Boeing customer with steep discounts as it seeks to regain sales momentum. The A321neo jets, scheduled for delivery over five years through 2028, are valued at $4.9 billion before “significant discounts,” Jet2 said in a statement Tuesday. The number of planes could rise to 60, bringing the face value of the deal to about $8.1 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Indian economy on the rebound

India’s economy grew by 20.1 percent in the April-June quarter from the same period a year earlier, when it suffered a record contraction, the government announced Tuesday, raising hopes of an economic recovery. It was India’s fastest pace of growth since it began publishing quarterly gross domestic product figures in 1996, and was far higher than the January-March quarter, when the economy grew 1.6 percent. But economists say the latest growth figures are deceptive because they are calculated from last year’s smaller base. India’s economy, battered by the coronavirus and a months-long nationwide lockdown, contracted 24.4 percent in the April-June quarter in 2020, pulling the country into recession. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Inflation spiked in Europe in August

Annual inflation spiked unexpectedly higher in Europe in August, boosted by more expensive fuel and supply chain disruptions. Economists say the jump is temporary, but it could raise questions about how persistent higher inflation might turn out to be. The 19 countries that use the euro currency saw inflation spike to an annual 3.0 percent in August, up from 2.2 percent in July, according to figures released Tuesday by European Union statistics agency Eurostat. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

Be careful in that Zoom meeting

Zoom-call blunders can be hazardous to your career. Nearly 1-in-4 executives have fired a staffer for slipping up during a video or audio conference, and most have levied some sort of disciplinary action for gaffes made in virtual meetings, a survey of 200 managers at large companies found. The survey, commissioned by Vyopta Inc., which helps companies manage their workplace collaboration and communication systems, also found that executives don’t fully trust a third of their staff to perform effectively when working remotely. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FOOTWEAR

Allbirds to go public

Allbirds is moving ahead with an initial public offering as it expands beyond the wool sneakers that have become the unofficial footwear of Silicon Valley. The direct-to-consumer shoe brand listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set. The company was seeking to be valued at $2 billion or more in a listing, Bloomberg News reported in June. San Francisco-based Allbirds is following the playbook of other DTC brands that have broadened their audience by moving from digital marketing and e-commerce into brick-and-mortar and traditional advertising. Its pitch to shoe-buyers emphasizes the sustainable, natural materials used in its shoes, including eucalyptus fiber, castor bean oil, and crab shells as well as wool. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Parent company of Jessica Simpson’s collection files for bankruptcy

Sequential Brands Group Inc., the parent company of brands including the Jessica Simpson fashion collection and Joe’s Jeans, filed for bankruptcy protection after the apparel industry was upended by changing consumer habits and the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers across the country have struggled with plunging revenues as COVID-19 precautions led to temporary shutdowns of physical stores and kept consumers at home. J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, and J.C. Penney each filed for bankruptcy earlier in the pandemic. Many retailers that carry Sequential’s brands were closed for part of last year, denting revenues. — BLOOMBERG NEWS



