Fidelity boosts hiring target to 16,000 for the year

Fidelity Investments is going on another hiring spree as the stock market marches forward.

The Boston financial services giant said Tuesday it plans to add 9,000 workers in the United States by the end of the year to meet rising demand for stock trading, investment advice, and other products. Along with earlier hiring initiatives, Fidelity expects its workforce to expand by 16,000 in 2021, more than double the growth of last year, and bringing its ranks to more than 60,000 employees.

The company said more than 40 percent of the hires would be in client-facing positions, including call center representatives, financial advisers, and institutional customer managers. Almost 10 percent of the new positions will be in technology as Fidelity rolls out new products such as cryptocurrency trading and accounts for the teenage children of clients.