Walgreens bumps pay to $15 amid worker shortage in US

(Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will boost the starting wage for its U.S. employees to $15 an hour, becoming the latest retailer to sweeten compensation amid a hiring crunch.

The company will start gradually increasing pay in October and expects to fully implement the new rate by November 2022. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company operates about 9,000 drugstores across the U.S.

Rewarding employees is “highly important to retaining and attracting a talented workforce, and to continuing to serve our critical role in community health care,” Walgreens Chief Executive Officer Rosalind Brewer said in a statement.