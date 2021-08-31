For anchovy lovers: the French flatbread pissaladiere, topped with jammy onions and the little salty fish

Alas, there is little international travel right now. But with a little imagination you visit a cherished place in your kitchen.

It almost doesn’t matter where you decide to stop for a bite in the south of France — at a roadside restaurant, village cafe, a well-stocked bakery, the cafeteria inside a department store — you will find large squares of the onion and anchovy flatbread called pissaladiere. The onions have been sauteed low and slow into a translucent, jammy mixture, then they’re spread on a big rectangle (or round) of lightly yeasted dough, decorated with anchovies, studded with black olives, and sent to the oven to brown.

Advertisement

Pissaladiere is little known outside the south of France, its region of origin, but versions of the pie can be traced to ancient times. Though the name sounds like it might be local dialect for pizza, in fact, the origin is “pissalat,” which is salted fish paste. The pie was made in Nice in the 19th century and went by the name Pissalat a la Nicoise, according to Terminology Coordination’s IATE, an EU terminology database. As the flatbread evolved, the anchovies turned into a garnish, though some cooks also melt anchovies in the onions, too. This is a pie for aficionados of the briny, pungent fish.

The most common base for pissaladiere is a yeast dough (if you buy commercially prepared pizza dough, it makes quick work of that component). Yeast dough has enough heft to hold the onion topping. Some recipes call for puff pastry, even regular pie dough, but that seems too rich for this.

Onions need a very long time in the skillet; there are no shortcuts here. In order for them to turn jammy, you have to use plenty of olive oil in the pan, and let the onions saute for half an hour until they’ve softened. You hardly need to pay any attention to them at this point. Then turn up the heat and cook them for 30 minutes more, keeping an eye on them. They’ll start to stick to the bottom of the pan as they brown at the edges, and you’ll need to stir often until there isn’t a trace of liquid in the pan.

Advertisement

While the onions are cooking, roll out the pizza dough. It’ll eventually be the size of a baking sheet, but at first, if it’s hard to stretch, roll it a little, and set it aside to rest. Then lift it onto the rolling pin and ease it onto a parchment-lined rimless (if possible) baking sheet. A rimless pan lets you slide the pie off later easily and right now, you can roll the dough while it’s in the pan. Or use your hands. Keep rolling or pressing until the dough is the same size as the sheet.

Spread the onions on the dough, make a cross-hatch with anchovies, or any pattern you like — if you halve them lengthwise, you’ll get nice thin lines. Then stud with black olives; dark dry-cured Moroccan are best here.

If you’ve got a pizza stone, set it on the bottom rack of the oven as it heats. Even without a stone, you’ll be baking on the lowest oven rack. When the pie is golden brown and cool, cut it into large squares.

Advertisement

To set the mood for your feast, find a sunny spot, pour a glass of wine, and spin some Charles Trenet.





























Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.