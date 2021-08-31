Cork fish trivets are a great catch

Fish cork trivets from Casafina, a New York company whose products are crafted in Portugal. Handout

The cork fish trivets from Casafina with rope handles might look like a tabletop adornment at a summer beach house. Their playfulness belies their functionality, for cork is not only heat- and abrasion-resistant, it’s also an eco-friendly material. The New York company’s products are crafted in Portugal by artisans, and using cork is fitting, since the country produces half of the world’s supply. The trivets, a dense 3/4 of an inch thick, come with three or seven fish (8.5 inch by 8 inch, $22 to $25; 16 inch by 8 inch, $45 to $54). You can count on these charming fishes to lure you to the table they will protect. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955, or go www.casafinagifts.com.