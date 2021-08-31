How one 50-year-old restaurant in California shapes what we eat today

I’d like to credit a source for these details, but I can’t: Chez Panisse’s origin story has passed into lore. It’s in the air, its details in a million articles and books about the restaurant. In the intervening half-century, Chez Panisse has become one of this country’s defining culinary experiences. Historian Paul Freedman included it in the 2016 volume “ Ten Restaurants That Changed America .” If you’ve traveled to the Bay Area, a meal there has likely been on your itinerary. But even if you’ve never heard of the restaurant, its existence has almost surely shaped the way you eat and think about food.

Fifty years ago, a restaurant in Berkeley, Calif., served its first meal. It was Aug. 28, 1971, and on the menu at Chez Panisse were pâté en croute, duck with olives, salad, and plum tart. The prix fixe dinner cost $3.95. The founder, Alice Waters, had been a Montessori teacher. No one in the kitchen was a professional cook. The experience felt more like a dinner party at a friend’s house than a restaurant. Service was a bit of a shambles, but the evening was nonetheless a success.

Chez Panisse started off as a French restaurant, then broadened its approach, looking toward Italy and beyond, adapting and incorporating influences with a California mindset for California ingredients. If it didn’t invent so-called “California cuisine,” it was an epicenter of it. When the restaurant launched, its precepts were groundbreaking, mind-blowing even. Food should be in season and sourced locally. Chefs would work in relationship with farmers and other producers. Ingredients should be as fresh and high-quality as possible, prepared in ways that best highlight their natural essence — that “let them speak for themselves,” as it is often put nowadays. Chez Panisse put this way of thinking front and center for an American dining public accustomed to frozen, processed foods and restaurant menus that looked how they looked regardless of whether it was peak summer or dead of winter.

Today, when the term “farm to table” has become cliché and menus at upscale restaurants are seasonal by default, it is hard to remember or understand just how revolutionary this all was. Although chefs like Frank McClelland of L’Espalier pioneered the ethos in the ‘80s in Boston, it took decades to catch on. In 2002, when a cramped, awkwardly charming basement restaurant called Craigie Street Bistrot debuted on Labor Day weekend, it was still noteworthy and unusual that chef Tony Maws based his ever-shifting menu around the best of what was available. “As he says jokingly in a phone interview, he’s a thorn in the side of his purveyors, calling each day to find what’s freshest,” wrote then restaurant critic Alison Arnett in her 3-star Globe review. (The restaurant is now, of course, Craigie on Main, operating out of larger digs but with the same precepts.) On Sunday nights after 9, people would pile in for weekly $35 Chef’s Whim dinners, where Maws cleaned out the kitchen, cooking on the fly. You never knew what you would get, but it was one of the most special meals in town, stretching out impractically and gloriously into the late hours. Monday morning? I don’t know her.

The interplay of international cuisines and local ingredients and influences has become widespread. (See: Mei Mei, Oleana.) Those who worked at Chez Panisse dispersed to start some of the country’s best-known restaurants — people such as Dan Barber at Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Deborah Madison at Greens, Judy Rodgers at Zuni Cafe, and Jeremiah Tower at Stars. Locally, alums include Danielle Glantz at Pastaio Via Corto, Nico and Amelia Monday at Short & Main (he is Waters’s godson; the couple previously also ran The Market Restaurant), and Alexandra Whisnant at Gâté Comme Des Filles and the new Zuzu’s Petals. And Waters has always seen the connections between food, social justice, and the environment. In 1995, she founded the nonprofit Edible Schoolyard Project to teach children about food, agriculture, nutrition, and nature. Her new book, “We Are What We Eat: A Slow Food Manifesto,” which came out in June, is the latest chapter in this work. The concept of food as a pathway for activism and change has flourished, everywhere from the Urban Farming Institute in Mattapan to Michelle Obama’s kitchen garden at the White House.

But for many, Chez Panisse’s influence is clearest in their own homes. The restaurant has put out its own cookbooks — from “Chez Panisse Cooking” by Paul Bertolli to Lindsey Shere’s must-have baking volume “Chez Panisse Desserts” to Waters’s “Chez Panisse Cafe Cookbook” and “Chez Panisse Menu Cookbook.” And then there are the volumes and columns by cooks and writers who have come out of its kitchen: Tamar Adler, April Bloomfield, David Lebovitz, Madison, Samin Nosrat, Cal Peternell, David Tanis. (Tanis will be involved in Waters’s first Los Angeles restaurant, opening at the Hammer Museum this fall. Oliver Monday, Nico’s brother, will be the forager, a role he also held at The Market.)

Perhaps inevitably, Chez Panisse’s success and longevity have opened the restaurant and its founder to criticism. Anthony Bourdain once said Waters annoyed the heck of out him (I paraphrase), likening her to the Khmer Rouge. The chef has been called elitist, with her infamous egg spoon — a long-handled, hand-smithed implement used for cooking over open flames — doubling neatly as a lightning rod. (Male chefs don’t get flak for their cool tools, pointed out eleventy women in think pieces and interviews.) More trenchantly, in a 2019 review, San Francisco Chronicle restaurant critic Soleil Ho found Chez Panisse stuck in the past, its ideas static and its food uneven. The cooking was too simple, she wrote: “This leads me to wonder if the kitchen was letting the ingredients carry too much of the burden at times.”

I have eaten at Chez Panisse exactly once, and it was years ago. But this was my perception as well. I thought the food needed salt — and fat, acid, and heat wouldn’t have hurt either. The problem, I thought, was me. Maybe not. Maybe tastes have changed. Maybe our ideas about what’s good have expanded, at least for some.

Not so Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten, who recently inveighed against the many foods he refuses to eat, including the blanket category of “Indian food.” (In an early, uncorrected version of the column, he reduced the diverse cuisines of India to curry, which he appeared to think was the name of a single spice.) The backlash was fierce. A few days later, NYU professor of food studies Krishnendu Ray, author of books such as “The Ethnic Restaurateur,” posted an interesting thread on Twitter about spices, meat, and the commonly stated but flawed idea among food historians that spices were once used to cover the taste of rotting or inferior meat. It makes no sense, he wrote; for one thing, spices were more expensive than meat.

“There is an interesting sociology to this: modern Western Europeans cannot believe that anyone eats spicy food just because it tastes good. There had to be another function,” he continued. “The dominant paradigm of usage of meats/vegetables in Western haute cuisine, after the nouvelle turn, assumes that things naturally taste good as themselves; as their pure essence. So they cannot believe that their ancestors would spice foods. Chefs are complicit in this. … Then some Euro-American chefs and critics use forms of Japanese minimalism and naturalism to universalize their presumption: things should taste of themselves. That is the law of good taste in global haute cuisine today.”

It sounds familiar, and it can preclude the validity of things like, you know, seasoning and flavor. Chez Panisse’s cooking is assuredly Eurocentric. It’s also California narcissistic, in the way that pretty much everyone in that state seems to be. How can you help it when avocados and Meyer lemons grow on trees? One of the restaurant’s most celebrated desserts is a bowl of fruit — currently one Frog Hollow nectarine, one Flavor King pluot, and a few Black Mission figs. Imagine a Boston restaurant charging $12 for this. A head of cauliflower roasted whole, however? We’ll pony right up. Value and cost aren’t always equivalent when it comes to dining. And notions don’t always translate perfectly from West Coast to East: We have Chez Panisse to thank (or curse?), in part, for our long winters of Brussels sprouts, kale, and butternut squash prepared every which way.

But again, Waters is being Waters. She never claimed or tried to be anyone else. Does anyone get mad at male chefs for being consistently themselves, or is it just viewed as integrity? And Ho’s review reflects the natural order of things: The counterculture becomes mainstream over time. What was once groundbreaking becomes simply the way things are. Then following generations reject it, build upon it, return to it, and adapt it.

These days, we often talk about restaurants telling a story. Chez Panisse’s is one of the foundational tales of American dining. Its influence is so pervasive, we don’t necessarily even see it anymore: It’s the air we breathe. We have absorbed what Chez Panisse has given us, so thoroughly we can now take it for granted.

