Oui, gluten-free French-style cookies are possible. A La Peche proves it.

If you — or a family member or friend — eat only gluten-free foods and have a hankering for French-style cookies, there’s a new Brookline-based company, A La Peche, that makes it possible. And quite delicious. Phoebe Zhou’s signature item is the classic madeleine, a buttery little cake with a seashell shape. She makes them in subtle lemon and matcha flavors, some dipped partly in semisweet chocolate. Upcoming fall flavors include apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice. The petite pastries are made with a gluten-free flour blend Zhou developed specifically to replicate the flavor and texture of the authentic recipe. Her almond-based sables, traditional French butter cookies, come in four flavors: classic, black sesame, cranberry orange, and miso. Zhou also makes tender financiers (with almond and hazelnut flours) and langues de chat, which are thin, crisp cookies named for cats’ tongues. (The various cookies sell for between $6.50 and $10 per package.)

French-inspired gluten-free cookies from A La Peche bakery. Handout

While there are many gluten-free cookies and sweets on the market, says Zhou, “I wanted to come up with a lighter treat and something French inspired. I felt there was a gap for elevated gluten-free French cookies.” Zhou has never lived in France, but she spent much of her childhood in London where the school she attended offered pastry classes. The current Simmons University student began experimenting with madeleines because she always loved them, and a recent celiac disease diagnosis prevents her from eating them. Zhou owns up to many failed batches of gluten-free madeleines before she got her recipe to taste just like the original.