Vegan-friendly wraps can keep your food fresh

Years ago, Sarah Kaeck from Vermont created Bee’s Wrap, reusable organic cloths coated with beeswax as an alternative to plastic. The pliable wraps, in squares and rectangles with pleasing designs, seal around a sandwich or other foods with the warmth of your hands. Now, the company has added new wraps to accommodate plant-based and vegan customers, replacing beeswax with candelilla wax. Candelilla is a shrub native to the Southwest and northern Mexico and has properties similar to beeswax, including water-resistance and durability. The vegan wraps, like the beeswax wraps, can be used and reused to keep food fresh. They come in small, medium, large, and extra-large to bundle up a loaf of bread. Each 3- and 7-pack contain assorted sizes ($18.99 and $41.99). The large and extra-large is also offered as a single ($10.99 and $14.99). Available at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 46 Charles St., Boston, 617-277-4646; Cambridge Naturals, 23 White St. Cambridge, 617-492-4452; Volante Farms, 292 Forrest St., Needham, 781-444-2351; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955, and others, or go to beeswrap.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND