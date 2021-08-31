Al Filipov Peace and Justice Forum to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The Concord-based Al Filipov Peace & Justice Forum is honoring September Eleventh Families for Peaceful Tomorrows in a live virtual presentation commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.
Founded by a group of families of people killed on 9/11, Peaceful Tomorrows advocates for nonviolent actions in the pursuit of justice. The forum is a nonprofit that was named for Concord resident Al Filipov, who died on 9/11 aboard the plane that struck the World Trade Center’s North Tower.
The group promotes peace and justice and seeks to demonstrate the power of an individual to make a positive difference through an annual 9/11 presentation that features a distinguished speaker.
Colleen Kelly, a cofounder of Peaceful Tomorrows, will serve as this year’s speaker, joined by a younger member of the group. Preregistration is required. For more information or to preregister, go to alfilipov.org.