Al Filipov Peace and Justice Forum to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

The Concord-based Al Filipov Peace & Justice Forum is honoring September Eleventh Families for Peaceful Tomorrows in a live virtual presentation commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.

Founded by a group of families of people killed on 9/11, Peaceful Tomorrows advocates for nonviolent actions in the pursuit of justice. The forum is a nonprofit that was named for Concord resident Al Filipov, who died on 9/11 aboard the plane that struck the World Trade Center’s North Tower.