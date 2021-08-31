Amid pandemic social distancing rules, how did Tiny Bar survive?

“The joke is that if we did the six-feet-apart requirement, it would mean one person at one end of the bar, one person at the other end of the bar, and no one else in here, not even a bartender,” owner Joanne Chang said.

So when the pandemic hit, the 330-square-foot venue seemed to stand little chance of surviving all the restrictions that came with COVID-19.

PROVIDENCE — Even in the best of times, Tiny Bar seated no more than eight customers.

But Tiny Bar has not only survived — it has thrived.

Bartender Eric Grant attributed Tiny Bar’s success to two factors: One is a spacious, inviting patio that includes sculptures, a mural, and cozy corners. “The atmosphere is a big part of it,” he said. “It’s a convivial kind of place.”

Tiny Bar shares a spacious outdoor patio with neighboring Seven Stars Bakery in Providence. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The other factor is the fortitude of Rhode Islanders. “They’ll show up to drink when it’s 10-below, or pouring rain,” Grant said. “I’m from Los Angeles, and they wouldn’t be out here.”

Chang, a Providence resident who invests in commercial real estate, bought the tiny building in December 2017 along with the adjacent restaurant that had been home to Olga’s Cup and Saucer. The restaurant shares a patio with the Tiny Bar building, which had been an interior design business and, before that, a diner.

Chang leased the Olga’s building to Seven Stars Bakery but opened Tiny Bar on her own in November 2019.

Just four months later, the pandemic shuttered the business along with bars and restaurants across Rhode Island.

But Tiny Bar reopened before Memorial Day, in May 2020, sooner than many others. Putting up Plexiglass partitions inside wasn’t a viable option. So Chang decided to take it outside, as state government had suggested: Bartenders still mix drinks in the building, but all customers sit out on the patio.

When it got chilly, the bar broke out heaters and put up tents illuminated by chandeliers. “It looked like a wedding,” said Chang, who doesn’t know of any smaller establishments, making it is likely the smallest bar in the smallest state.

Tiny Bar closed again in December 2020 when former Governor Gina M. Raimondo “paused” a range of economic activity to try to slow a COVID-19 spread that made Rhode Island the nation’s hot spot for the pandemic at that time.

But it soon reopened, and, Chang said, “We never gave up.”

She acknowledged that launching a business and “establishing a brand” was difficult in the middle of a pandemic. “We could have died on the vine,” she said. “But we said, ‘We are going to try to run with this.’ "

Tiny Bar never embraced the cocktails-to-go option that helped other establishments get through the pandemic.

“I deliberately de-emphasized it because so much of what we are about is sitting outside, having a cocktail and a good conversation, and you don’t get that in a 12-ounce cup with a straw sticking out of it,” Chang said.

Tiny Bar might have missed out on some short-term cash flow, she said. “But we have to stay true to who we are and why people want to come here. It has resonated with people.”

Now, the Tiny Bar buzzes with activity, especially on Friday and Saturday nights.

Grant said he has transitioned from having conversations with small groups of people sitting at the bar to whipping up a large volume of drinks for people sitting outside. “You have to move really fast,” he said.

Bartender Eric Grant serves up an "Amethyst," one of the bar’s signature drinks. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Chang said Tiny Bar’s success is part of a bigger picture. “This area has come a long way,” she said. “The Jewelry District was a historic parking lot district — but no longer.”

Now, she noted, the area is home to a nursing school and academic offices at South Street Landing, Brown University graduate and medical school housing at River House, and the Wexford Innovation Center on former Interstate-195 land.

“We are recreating a community de novo,” Chang said. “When does that happen in a New England town?”

Tiny Bar doesn’t have room for a kitchen, but it allows customers to eat takeout food on the patio. “We just ask that you order drinks from us,” Chang said.

Somo Kitchen & Sushi opened next door earlier this summer, so a lot of people will order food there. Others bring food from Xaco Taco, The District Restaurant and Bar, and even Plant City and Fellini Pizzeria.

“In Boston, they have Restaurant Row. This could be Providence’s restaurant row,” Chang said. “This is an area primed to really take off and add to the fiber of Providence.”

She said Tiny Bar is the nearest bar to Rhode Island Hospital, and she noted new businesses are opening nearby, including an Aloft Hotel and the Bayberry Garden restaurant.

Chang, who lived in Boston for 10 years, said, “At some point, we will have a critical mass of students, health care professionals, and office workers. It will be kind of like the Renaissance we saw in Kendall Square.”

Tiny Bar aims for a “light and airy” ambience, Chang said. “The brand is feminine — the opposite of the dark-wood paneled, low-light, speak-easy type of places,” she said. “There is a place for them, but it’s the yin and yang of that.”

“Amethyst“ is one of the signature specialties of the bar, and includes lavender syrup and creme de violette. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The patio includes two sculptures and a mural, which will change on a rotating basis as part of a partnership with The Avenue Concept.

Charlestown sculptor Scott Keeley created the two cast-iron sculptures now on the patio — “Everything That Rises Must Converge” and “Salutation.” While he has made news fighting for public access to Rhode Island’s shoreline, he said he is glad Tiny Bar is providing public access to works of art.

“It’s a great space,” Keeley said. “I hope the art helps to make an atmosphere — something to look at besides your phone.”

Tiny Bar serves drinks with a local flavor. The menu includes drinks mixed with gin from Rhodium and The Industrious Spirit Company, plus beer from Proclamation Ale Company and the Shaidzon Beer Co.

Chang said “Amethyst” is her favorite drink on the menu. It contains Espolon Blanco tequila, lavender syrup, lemon, lemon bitters, creme de violette, and lavender.

“Our motto is small but mighty,” she said. “The building and the drinks.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.