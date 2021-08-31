Boston announces eviction moratorium, effective immediately

Janey also directed the city’s Department of Neighborhood Development to create a $5 million foreclosure prevention fund. More details about that effort will be announced next week, according to Janey’s release. The plan is for the fund to help certain homeowners cover costs related to homeownership, including mortgage, insurance, and condominium fee payments. In order to eligible, a homeowner must be delinquent on those payments, and preference will be given to homeowners most at risk for foreclosure. The program will be financed through federal pandemic-related funding.

The Boston Public Health Commission’s interim executive director signed a new public health order establishing the moratorium effective immediately, according to a statement from Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s office. The move prohibits landlords and property owners from pursuing tenant eviction proceedings in Boston, according to Janey’s administration.

In Boston’s latest move to protect the city’s vulnerable against the pandemic, officials announced an eviction moratorium in the city Tuesday, just days after the Supreme Court halted the nationwide eviction suspension.

“The loss of federal eviction protections and the ongoing pandemic has put our most vulnerable neighbors at risk of losing their homes,” said Janey in a statement. “I am implementing a housing stability agenda to continue Boston’s public health recovery with emergency assistance for renters and homeowners who need help.”

Janey’s announcement came a day after a mayoral rival, City Councilor Andrea Campbell, urged the acting mayor to impose a local moratorium on evictions in Boston, citing the risk of displacing families in the midst of a still-raging pandemic and a disproportionate impact on communities of color.

Somerville and Malden have local eviction bans in place, while Cambridge did until its pandemic state of emergency ended in June.

Alarm about a possible wave of evictions is growing after the Supreme Court last week overturned a federal moratorium launched by President Trump last year and extended by President Biden earlier this month.

An analysis by economists with Goldman Sachs estimated that 750,000 renter households nationwide could be evicted in the coming months without the protections, and that tenants owe as much as $17 billion in back rent due to pandemic-related job loss. On Friday, top Biden administration officials urged state and local governments to enact moratoria of their own.

In Massachusetts, which had some of the nation’s strictest eviction protections until a state moratorium ended last October, lawmakers have passed a measure preventing eviction of anyone with a pending application for rental assistance, and the Baker administration has urged courts to slow down cases and encourage tenants and landlords toward mediation.

