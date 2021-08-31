Burst pipe delays start of school at Braintree High

Braintree High School students will get a few more days of summer vacation, with classes now scheduled to begin Sept. 8 because of electrical problems in the building.

The school was supposed to open Aug. 31, but water from a burst pipe damaged the main electrical system and it could not be repaired in time, according to Mayor Charles Kokoros, who also sits on the town’s School Committee.

He said a private company is building a temporary electrical system, which will function until parts arrive to repair the main system and bring it up to code. Meanwhile, generators are running the school’s freezers, refrigerators, and alarm systems, he said.