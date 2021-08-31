A closer look at the Boston mayoral candidates’ ideas for housing, education, and other key issues as election day nears

The Globe has covered both these issues in depth, as well as other important topics. Read our coverage in the links below.

Housing and education are the top issues voters care about when deciding which Boston mayoral candidate to vote for, according to a recent Emerson College/7News poll .

The five major Boston mayoral candidates' childhood photos, clockwise from top left: Michelle Wu in the third grade at Roslyn Road Elementary in Illinois; Kim Janey in elementary school; John Barros in the fourth grade at St. Patrick; Andrea Campbell at Boston Latin School in May 1996; and Annissa Essaibi George as a child.

Education

The five major hopefuls, in speeches and at mayoral forums, all argue that Boston’s school system needs fixing to better prepare students for success. Yet the vision each brings to the issue is also deeply personal, shaped by their experience as parents trying to secure the best education for their own children, and their own education histories.

Clockwise from top: Boston mayoral candidates Andrea Campbell, Kim Janey, Annissa Essaibi George and son Samir, John Barros with his children (left to right) Casey, Olivia, and Jeremiah, and Michelle Wu and sons Blaise (left) and Cass. ERIN CLARK AND CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF AND CHRISTIANA BOTIC FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Housing

Boston’s mayoral hopefuls are united by a status that has eluded most of the people they seek to represent: They own their homes.

In a city where two-thirds of residents are renters and housing costs are through the roof, the major candidates say their journey to homeownership — and the stability it represents — informs their efforts to help more people put down roots here and build the wealth that can help them to stay.

One-year-old Aliyah Jimenez sat with other children at JD Family DayCare in Roxbury. The pandemic has put a focus on families’ needs. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Child care

In this year’s mayoral contest, amidst a pandemic that wreaked havoc on parents’ ability to work, early education and child care have leaped to the forefront of political consciousness. Four of the five major contenders have presented detailed campaign plans on the issue and all have endorsed the recent recommendations of the Birth to Eight Collaborative, a coalition of parents, nonprofits, schools, and advocates working to ensure all children are prepared to succeed when they enter school.

All pledged to increase the supply of high-quality child care in the city and to create a cabinet-level Early Childhood Office to take ownership over the city’s confusing, hybrid public-private preschool system.

Water from Boston Harbor flooded Long Wharf during high tide in Boston on Oct. 27, 2018, during a Nor'easter. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Climate change

The climate crisis, so vividly underscored this summer by ominous and extreme weather patterns and a dire report warning of the need to act, has become a front-and-center issue in the race, with each major candidate laying out a plan to combat and mitigate its impact.

The plans vary wildly in length and specifics, but they all acknowledge that the climate catastrophe is a problem that needs tackling.

People gathered near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, known as Mass. and Cass., in Boston. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Opioid crisis

For years, city officials have been fighting — and largely losing — the battle against the opioid epidemic at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, known as Mass. and Cass. They have poured in money and resources but the complex problems in the neighborhood persist.

Now it has emerged as a central issue in the mayoral race, with multiple major candidates releasing plans that would dedicate still more resources — along with other tactics — to resolving the opioid and homelessness crises that have only intensified during the pandemic.

Amazon opened a distribution center in the old Necco candy factory in Revere last year. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Amazon

Amazon is knocking on Boston’s door. But will the next mayor let the massive retailer in?

For at least the last couple of years, the e-commerce giant has wanted to build a distribution center in Boston. So far, its efforts have fizzled amid concerns about traffic and lower-wage, non-union jobs. But Amazon’s not giving up, and has recently hired two top Walsh administration officials to help with its expansion efforts. Whoever wins the mayor’s race in November will need to grapple with Amazon before long.

None of the five major candidates say they would shut the company out entirely, but all expressed wariness about a new distribution facility — particularly about wages and working conditions.

How will the next mayor help make Boston more fun for all of us? Photos Globe Staff, Illustration Ally Rzesa/Globe Staff, Adobe

‘Business of fun’

It’s not that Bostonians don’t know how to have a good time. But let’s be honest, this isn’t New Orleans. We end our evenings early. We keep our containers closed. We still have a few blue laws to remind us of our Puritanical roots.

So we asked the candidates: what would you do to make the city livelier and more vibrant, and to bolster the vital swath of the economy that is in the “business of fun” — the hospitality, entertainment, and tourism sectors — in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among their answers, some common themes: help small business owners navigate the city’s labyrinthine permitting process; reform the way liquor licenses are awarded and regulated; and keep thinking creatively about outdoor dining and public space.

