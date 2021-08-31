College credit courses available for Quincy high schoolers

The courses will be taught by teachers at the high schools, in coordination with Quincy College faculty. This year’s courses include an introduction to criminal justice, environmental studies, English composition, and a music class, Cassidy said.

The Early College High School program, which is overseen by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, focuses on “high need” students — those from low-income families, with disabilities, or English language learners — who may not otherwise consider college an option, according to Quincy College Associate Vice President Meghan Cassidy.

Students at Quincy High and North Quincy High schools can take college credit courses this school year through an arrangement with Quincy College.

The classes are open to students in grades 10 through 12, she said. About 80 students are expected to participate at Quincy High School and another 100 at North Quincy High, she said.

State Street Foundation is funding the program for three years, including the cost of all student expenses, two new high school guidance counselors, and two college “transition coaches” who will be responsible for implementation.

“Any opportunity to expose our high school students to the benefits of a college education represents a win for our entire community, and we look forward to supporting those who enroll in [the program] to assure their success,” Quincy College President Richard DeCristofaro said in statement.

“We are excited to offer this new pathway for our students starting this fall,” said Quincy High Principal Lawrence Taglieri.

Quincy College is a two-year, municipally affiliated community college serving about 4,000 students at campuses in Quincy and Plymouth.

