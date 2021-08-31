Early voting starts Sept. 7 for Newton’s preliminary mayoral election

The top two finishers in the mayoral race in the September vote will appear on the city’s municipal election ballot Nov. 2 , along with candidates for City Council and School Committee.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who is seeking a second four-year term, is facing challengers Amy Mah Sangiolo, a former at-large city councilor for Ward 4, and Albert Cecchinelli in the Sept. 14 preliminary election.

Early voting for Newton’s preliminary election starts Tuesday, Sept. 7, for voters to cast ballots in a three-way race for mayor, according to the city clerk’s office.

Ahead of the preliminary election, Newton voters will have several options to cast their ballots, including early voting. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall from Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 10, according to the clerk’s office.

Voters can cast their ballots in the preliminary election by mail. Registered voters have until Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. to apply for a mail-in ballot for the Sept. 14 preliminary election.

Applications can be downloaded from the city website, newtonma.gov, and returned by hand to a drop box outside City Hall at 1000 Commonwealth Ave, according to the city clerk.

The applications can also be emailed to elections@newtonma.gov or faxed to 617-796-1214, according to the city.

Completed preliminary election ballots must be received in the city clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m. on election night.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, polls for the preliminary election for mayor open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., according to the city clerk’s office. A list of polling places is available on the city’s website, newtonma.gov.





