Fire on 82-foot yacht extinguished in New Bedford as investigators prepare to examine vessel

“ #Update Fire is extinguished,” the Coast Guard tweeted Tuesday morning. “No injuries were reported. @MassDEP is lead agency for investigation and cleanup coordination. The vessel owner is currently working on salvage.”

The Coast Guard confirmed the latest developments on the blaze that destroyed the Miss Dunia yacht off Pope’s Island in New Bedford.

The fire that engulfed an 82-foot yacht in New Bedford Monday evening has been extinguished, and the owner of the vessel is working on salvage operations, the US Coast Guard said Tuesday morning.

Some passengers and crew members were on board the docked yacht when the fire broke out, according to State Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey’s office. Spokesman Jake Wark wrote Tuesday in an e-mail that the remnant of the hull was submerged and that the investigation into the cause of the fire is on hold until investigators can examine the ship.

“The yacht was partially submerged when investigators arrived at the marina, so a full examination of the scene is still pending and the investigation is ongoing,’’ Wark wrote. “At this time, however, there is no evidence of foul play.”

The Coast Guard posted video clips of first responders battling the blaze under the night sky Monday, as flames and thick plumes of smoke billowed from the vessel and illuminated the docks.

The boat caught fire in Pope’s Island Fleet Marina around 5:37 p.m. Monday, Coast Guard officials have said. USCG Station Menemsha, New Bedford Fire and police, and Fairhaven Fire Department were also called to the scene.

The flames had gone down significantly as of 10:45 p.m. Monday, but first responders remained at the scene, USCG petty officer Emma Fliszar said Monday night. The bridge connecting New Bedford and Fairhaven was closed due to the fire, MassDOT said in a Monday night tweet.

The website YachtCharterFleet.com, a leading resource on amphibious toys for the rich, lists the Miss Dunia as a vessel “BUILT | REFIT” in 2007 by Horizon in Taiwan.

“Previously named Barbara Lynn, her elegant exterior and interior styling are the work of Horizon, who is also responsible for her engineering,” the site says. “Miss Dunia’s interior configuration has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 6 guests overnight in 3 cabins, comprising a master suite, 1 double cabin and 1 twin cabin. She is also capable of carrying up to 3 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.”

