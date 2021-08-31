Governor McKee’s first real political headache

Happy Tuesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I stayed up too late drafting my fantasy football team. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Leading off

It’s safe to say that Governor Dan McKee has had better Mondays.

McKee announced on Monday that his chief of staff, Anthony Silva, is stepping away from his job as an investigation continues into whether Silva attempted to influence the state Department of Environmental Management over a permit to develop a piece of land in Cumberland that his son owned and is 93 percent wetlands.

So what happens now? Here are three quick takeaways.

1. A case study in how not to handle a scandal

It’s hard to believe that it has been just two weeks since McKee told reporters that he was concerned about his name being in the headlines regarding Silva’s controversy in Cumberland, but not concerned with Silva’s handling of the issue itself. He later said he had full confidence in Silva, but then followed up by asking the attorney general to investigate the matter. And then his office guaranteed at least another full week of coverage by announcing Silva’s resignation on a Monday morning.

It was clear that Silva would have to go after WPRI reported that he attempted to influence Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter to not oppose the development, but McKee allowed the issue to become an unnecessary distraction.

2. McKee’s first political challenge

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but McKee has passed most of his initial tests as governor with flying colors. Rhode Island is one of the most vaccinated states in the country, the economy has largely reopened, and it appears as though schools will be open for full, in-person learning.

But Silva’s dealings in Cumberland and his departure is throwing McKee off message, and his political opponents are going to hold this one over his head. His next move is going to be key. He has, at times, shown that he has a thin skin when it comes to negative media coverage, but he can’t write off the Silva situation as people in the media not liking or not understanding him. It’s a real issue. Keep an eye on today’s press conference.

3. A chance for a reset

As bad as Camp McKee likely feels today, it’s important to remember that we still have a full year before the Democratic primary for governor. He has now promoted Tony Afonso to chief of staff, and while it’s fair game to point out that Afonso had a hand in the 38 Studios debacle more than a decade ago, it’s also worth noting that he is widely considered one of the most effective aides that McKee has hired. General Assembly leadership likes him. He helped get the Providence Teachers Union contract across the finish line. And he has the respect of cabinet members in the administration.

The rest of 2021 will be key. The administration can’t afford another scandal, and it needs another win: striking a deal on how to spend more than a billion dollars in American Rescue Plan funding might be the answer.

