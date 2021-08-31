Janey marks Overdose Awareness Day, says outreach teams ‘reverse 4 to 5 overdoses a day’ in hard-hit neighborhoods

She added that she had just recently learned of a colleague’s tragic loss.

“Today, we observe International Overdose Awareness Day, and look ahead to National Recovery Month in September,” Janey said. “Today we come together to remember lost lost loved ones and support those in recovery.”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey marked Overdose Awareness Day during a City Hall briefing Tuesday, telling reporters that a municipal employee had just lost a relative to an overdose.

“I also just recently learned that one of our own city employees is grieving the loss of someone who has just died from an overdose,” Janey said. “So, as we take a moment of silence ... I want to lift up this particular individual and their family and all of those that we have lost to this crisis in our city.”

Janey also pointed to statistics in the battle against the overdose epidemic.

”We have made progress this year,” Janey said. “The state just released a preliminary report that 1,038 individuals experienced a fatal opioid overdose in the first six months of 2021, which is tragic” but also down slightly from last year’s pace. “On average, our city outreach team reverses four to five overdoses a day in some of our hardest-hit neighborhoods.”

