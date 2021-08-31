Lexington Historical Society picks a new executive director

The Lexington Historical Society recently named Carol S. Ward as its new executive director, effective Sept. 7.
Ward, most recently director of One River School of Art and Design in Larchmont, N.Y., succeeds Erica McAvoy, who resigned in April to take another position. Chris Kauffman, the society’s education and interpretation manager, is serving as interim director.
Prior to assuming her position in Larchmont in January 2018, Ward worked at the Morris-Jumel Mansion — an historic house museum and arts education center in New York City — for nearly nine years, including about four years as executive director.
The Lexington Historical Society manages and interprets three historic house museums connected to the Battle of Lexington, maintains Lexington historical archives, and offers programming at its Lexington Depot headquarters, its historic houses, and virtually.
In a statement, Society President Barry Cunha said Ward stood out “as someone who combines many strengths derived from her experiences in both the non-profit and business worlds, as well as in both historic houses and contemporary art.”
