Malden names new City Council chambers for the late Herbert L. Jackson

Malden recently held a rededication ceremony to formally name the City Council chambers in the new City Hall after the late city councilor and state representative Herbert L. Jackson.

The City Council Chambers in the old City Hall was named in Jackson’s honor in December 1978, shortly after his death. The chamber in the new City Hall at 215 Pleasant St., which opened last year, also will now bear his name.

Jackson was the first Black person elected to the Malden City Council in 1945. He went on to serve 16 years as a ward councilor and councilor at large. In 1950, he became the first Black elected state representative from Malden, serving two terms.