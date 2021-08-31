Man shot in Hyannis attempted to drive himself to the hospital

A man was hospitalized Monday night after he was shot while sitting in his car in Hyannis and attempted to drive himself to seek medical treatment.
The man, who is 26 and has not been identified by police, was in his car when someone opened fire, wounding him in the lower torso, Barnstable police said in a statement. He attempted to drive himself to the hospital, but “was unable to drive any further” when he reached Main Street in Hyannis.
Emergency crews responded to Main Street and Bassett Lanefor reports of a person with a gunshot wound at around 9:19 p.m. and found the man suffering from injuries that are not considered life threatening, the statement said.
Advertisement
He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon. The incident is not believed to be random, the statement said, and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.