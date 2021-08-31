Man shot in Hyannis attempted to drive himself to the hospital

A man was hospitalized Monday night after he was shot while sitting in his car in Hyannis and attempted to drive himself to seek medical treatment.

The man, who is 26 and has not been identified by police, was in his car when someone opened fire, wounding him in the lower torso, Barnstable police said in a statement. He attempted to drive himself to the hospital, but “was unable to drive any further” when he reached Main Street in Hyannis.