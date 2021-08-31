Newton’s new indoor mask rules take effect Thursday, Sept. 2

Masks will be required in all indoor public spaces in Newton starting on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The mandate, announced Aug. 26, covers all indoor areas accessible to the public, including grocery stores and other retailers, restaurants and bars, performance and event spaces, and salons, as well as social clubs and places of worship. It does not apply to those for whom a face covering creates a health risk or to children under 2.

“We have learned that the most effective public health strategies build among community members an understanding of the science and the evidence which in turn leads to voluntary compliance,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller wrote in an e-mail to the community. “Therefore, we as a city have been following a deliberate set of steps in line with the evolving data about the Delta variant and with the fall approaching.”