One wounded in shooting on Rosedale Street in Dorchester

A suspect was arrested in Dorchester after he allegedly shot a man early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to Rosedale Street for a report of shots fired at 7:59 a.m., where they found a man suffering a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.
The suspect, who police did not identify, was located a short time later near American Legion Highway and arrested.
No other information was immediately available.
