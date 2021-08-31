Part of Melrose’s Main Street gets temporary bike lanes

Melrose recently created temporary bike lanes on the lower section of Main Street. Under the pilot program, bike lanes were painted on both sides of Main Street from Mt. Vernon Street to Sylvan Street.

Existing parking spaces on the northbound side of the street have been shifted from the curb into the street to accommodate the temporary bike lane. Parking spaces on the southbound side of the street have been eliminated for the duration of the pilot.

The initiative is intended to improve safety for bicyclists and motorists, and to enhance access for cyclists to the Oak Grove MBTA station in Malden. The pilot program will remain in effect until that portion of Main Street is paved later this year.