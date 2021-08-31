‘Protect Chinatown’s family’: Program aims to mitigate fear, combat isolation caused by Asian hate

Chen is the program coordinator of the association’s Bayara Buddy Guards program, which will launch in September. The program will engage volunteers to accompany seniors and other at-risk Chinatown residents who, due to the dramatic increase in anti-Asian racism, fear for their safety, and are suffering from feelings of isolation.

“The feelings are still lingering, but they are my inspiration,” said Chen, a rising senior at Bedford High School and a volunteer at the Asian American Civic Association in Chinatown. “I think they would be proud that I am trying to help people like them who are feeling isolated in our community.”

Both of Leo Chen’s grandparents contracted the coronavirus last year. When they passed away, he wished he had spent more time with them.

Advertisement

Since March 2020, there have been more than 9,000 reports of hate incidents targeting people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the United States, according to the national coalition Stop AAPI Hate. The coalition reported 67 incidents in Massachusetts.

Many lawmakers, researchers, and advocates believe that Donald Trump helped fuel violence and scapegoating through his use of racist language and false claims about the coronavirus.

Research from Boston University, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Massachusetts General Hospital found that 68 percent of Asian Americans said they or their family members experienced covert or overt discrimination during the first three months of the pandemic, and linked these adverse experiences with increased rates of PTSD and other forms of psychological distress.

Liem Tran, a 69-year-old Vietnamese immigrant, was mugged in the North Quincy Red Line station in February. In Medford, Y. W. Shen, a Chinese woman in her 70s, was on her daily walk when she was shoved to the ground and subjected to racist slurs. Chen said many Asian and Pacific Island families have fallen victim to targeted robberies in the community, and there have been many incidents of Asian hate that never make into the local news headlines.

Advertisement

In May, six women of Asian descent were murdered in a shooting spree at several Atlanta-area spas.

In response to the increased violence, Chen said many seniors began calling the Asian American Civic Association to share their fear and reluctance when it came to doing things that were once mindless daily errands — getting on the T, going to a doctor’s appointment, grocery shopping.

“Recently I think a lot of us have become fearful,” said Amy Guen, a 97-year-old Chinatown native. “I would have never automatically thought of [facing Asian hate]— I’ve lived here for so long. But when I read the news, I feel altered.”

Guen, who helped found the association 50 years ago, lives alone. All four of her children moved out of state and she’s outlived all of her friends. She said the Buddy Guards will help to ease anxiety for elders and make life more enjoyable.

It’s nice to spend time with young people who are more physically able, she said.

“I’ll tell them any story they want to hear. ... It’s important to keep elders close,’' she said as she sat in her walker on Boston Common. “When I was young, I helped the elderly and now, I receive the benefit. It’s a cycle.”

George Lumpkins, a volunteer at the association, enjoys spending time with elders— especially when it includes visiting C-Mart, an Asian grocery store in the South End.

Advertisement

“I enjoy talking with them, so I’m all in,” he said. “And eventually one day, I may need help. So it’s the right thing to do.”

Volunteers, who are not expected to meet any physical or linguistic requirements, will provide essential companionship to the seniors.

Bayara — the Manchu translation of the Imperial Guard Corps of the Qing Dynasty — refers to the guards who were tasked with protecting the emperor and his family in the Forbidden City in Beijing.

In the absence of family, the daily interactions relished in pre pandemic life, and with heightened vigilance due to racism, the Bayara Buddy Guards will “protect Chinatown’s family,” according to the association’s website.

“It will make us feel less alone,” said Guen as she prepared to walk back to her apartment with Lumpkins and the guards.

They helped her cross the busy street and brought her right to the door of her apartment building.

“Okay, I’m safe now,” Guen said as the door closed behind her.

Julia Carlin can be reached at julia.carlin@globe.com.