State board agrees to early education mask policy

Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy received permission to implement the masking policy across the early education sector as COVID-19 cases fueled by the spread of the Delta variant continue to rise, and have been recorded in early education settings.

The Board of Early Education and Care voted unanimously to align its masking policies for programs under its oversight with those being deployed in K-12 public schools as children across Massachusetts return to in-person learning over the next couple of weeks.

Teachers, staff, and many students at day-care centers and after-school programs will be required to wear masks indoors after Labor Day, but Secretary of Education Jim Peyser on Tuesday told the board that licenses early education providers that a vaccine mandate may be out of their control.

While the board chair said the “best line of defense” remains getting as many teachers and staff as possible vaccinated, Aigner-Treworgy said the decision to return to mask wearing stemmed from the trends in COVID-19 transmission and a desire to be consistent for children who may attend school and after-school programs in various districts.

“With schools reopening in the weeks ahead and the action by (the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) board, we really are asking you all to come together today to recognize the COVID-19 crisis continues to challenge families and providers,” Aigner-Treworgy said during an emergency board meeting Tuesday morning.

All employees and children age 5 and older enrolled in state-licensed day care, after-school, and out-of-school programs will be required to wear masks indoors beginning Sept. 7, and younger children between the ages of 2 and 5 who can “safely and appropriately wear, remove, and handle face masks” will be “strongly encouraged” to wear one.

The policy applies to adults regardless of vaccination status, and does not have an expiration date. The early education board’s policy notes that by federal public health order, all children over the age of 2 and staff are required to wear masks on child-care transportation.

Governor Charlie Baker, who held a press conference shortly before the vote, said he agreed with the department’s approach.

“I think they’re viewing that at this point in time as an appropriate measure as, you know, school starts and as people start incorporating more of those early ed programs into their daily lives, I think it makes sense,” Baker said.

The board also voted to give Aigner-Treworgy the authority to relax some of the early education teacher credentialing policies to increase the pipeline of people willing to take jobs in day care and after-school programs.

Aigner-Treworgy said she will present a formal plan to the board at its Sept. 14 meeting, but described the relaxed protocols under consideration as changes that would be temporary and would not detract from the health and safety standards.

“What we’re hearing is that even as people think about compensation and addressing benefits, that it is a hard sell for people to come back into a workforce during a health crisis and be able to play this critical role for the Commonwealth, but also accommodate their own needs around child care and their personal needs as they step back into the workforce,” Aigner-Treworgy said.

Peyser told several board members that should COVID-19 conditions reach the point where the panel wanted to consider a vaccine mandate for early education teachers and staff, an order from the Department of Public Health would probably be required.

Peyser said many of these private employers may choose to implement vaccine policies on their own, and early education board chair Nonie Lesaux said “there may be a moment when the data suggests we absolutely owe it to the children.”

“Foremost, we want to encourage vaccine uptake among the adults who are with children, obviously. That is our best line of defense at this moment while our youngest children in particular are not able to be vaccinated,” Lesaux said.

The department does not track the ages of students enrolled in EEC-licensed programs, but Aigner-Treworgy said the majority of enrollees are under 12 and therefore ineligible for a vaccine.

The commission said that over the past two weeks more than 150 towns have reported an instance of COVID-19 in a family care setting, and 1,300 group and center-based programs had had an incident.