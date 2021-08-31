fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two multiple-car crashes in Prudential Tunnel clog traffic, one vehicle engulfed in flames

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated August 31, 2021, 14 minutes ago

Two separate multi-vehicle crashes halted traffic in the Prudential Tunnel on Interstate 90 Eastbound in Boston, and one vehicle was completely engulfed in flames, officials said.

The left and right lanes are closed at the respective locations of the two crashes, State Police tweeted. Boston Fire and State Police are responding, and the Copley Square ramp is closed for fire crews.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

Boston Globe video