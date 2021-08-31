Two multiple-car crashes in Prudential Tunnel clog traffic, one vehicle engulfed in flames

Two separate multi-vehicle crashes halted traffic in the Prudential Tunnel on Interstate 90 Eastbound in Boston, and one vehicle was completely engulfed in flames, officials said.
The left and right lanes are closed at the respective locations of the two crashes, State Police tweeted. Boston Fire and State Police are responding, and the Copley Square ramp is closed for fire crews.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
#MAtraffic Troopers working two separate multi-vehicle crashes Route 90 EB inside the Prudential Tunnel in #Boston. The left and right lanes are closed at the respective locations. One vehicle fully engulfed, @BostonFire on scene. Ramp to Copley Square closed for fire crews.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 31, 2021
Multi-vehicle crash with fire in #Boston on I-90EB at the Prudential Tunnel. Lanes closed near Copley Ramp. Expect delays in the area.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 31, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated.
