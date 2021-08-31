Vigil to be held Tuesday for Lawrence Marine who died in Kabul airport attack

She was assigned to the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade based in the Persian Gulf nation of Bahrain. During her military career she earned two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medals, two Marine Corps Good Conduct medals, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and two letters of appreciation.

Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, was among 13 service members who died in the attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26. On Tuesday her family and the city of Lawrence will host a vigil honoring her. The event will start at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 240 Osgood St. in Lawrence.

A vigil will be held Tuesday night in Lawrence in honor of a local Marine who was killed in last week’s bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign (gofundme.com/f/us-marine-corps-sgt-johanny-rosario) has been launched in her memory, according to Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez’s office.

“As the family of Johanny Rosario has asked for their privacy to be respected, they have also specified how they would like to receive support from community members,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “For those who would like to donate to the family, the ONLY verified means of collecting funds is through their GoFundMe page.”

The GoFundMe page states that she was on her second deployment to Afghanistan when she was killed.

“Besides being a selfless Marine helping desperate people fleeing away from a life under Taliban, Sgt. Johanny held the torch for her family in Lawrence, Massachusetts,” the GoFundMe page states. “She was the steady force that the family looked up to for strength and moral support. With the fall of this monumental source of support and security to the family, while Sgt. Johanny gave her all fighting for this great country, her family is left shattered and lost.”

