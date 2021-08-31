Army general was the last American soldier to depart Afghanistan

Prior to the last US plane leaving Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan — closing the chapter on America’s longest war — one soldier boarded the remaining C-17, which officially took off around 3:30 p.m. eastern time on Monday.

US Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue was the last American soldier to depart the country after a 20-year occupation that began shortly after the al-Qaida attacks on September 11, 2001. Donahue is the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps.

The photo of Donahue was posted by the Department of Defense, which said Donahue boarding the plane marked the ending of the US mission in Kabul.