The belief of Southerners in ‘eternal life’ makes them ‘less scared’ of the coronavirus, Mississippi governor says

The first-term Republican made the comments in front of several dozen other members of his party on Aug. 26 at the home of Shelby County Election Commission Chairman Brent Taylor, the Daily Memphian reported. Reeves is up for reelection in 2023.

“I’m often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about COVID … and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less scared, shall we say,” he said.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said residents in his state are “less scared” of the deadly coronavirus because of their belief in “eternal life” during a fundraiser last week, even as cases and hospitalizations surge to record heights.

“When you believe in eternal life — when you believe that living on this earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don’t have to be so scared of things,” he said. “Now, God also tells us to take necessary precautions.”

He continued: “We all have opportunities and abilities to do that, and we should all do that. I encourage everyone to do so. But the reality is that working together, we can get beyond this. We can move forward. We can move on.”

Reeves has found himself caught in “the middle of the debate” about pandemic measures, and in particular, over the issue of mandating masks in schools, the Daily Memphian reported. Although he made face coverings a requirement last year, he refused to issue a new order for this school year.

The state has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, according to data posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday. Only about 37 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated in the state. Nearby Alabama and Wyoming are two of the other least vaccinated states, with about 38 percent of their total populations having received both shots. Current coronavirus spikes are hitting states throughout the South hard.

The health care system in Mississippi — the nation’s poorest state, which was also recently struck by the powerful Hurricane Ida — is struggling from an avalanche of cases stemming from the highly transmissible Delta variant, the New York Times reported.

Because of years of political battles over health care policy, the New York Times reported, Mississippi is believed to have the weakest health care system in the nation. The Commonwealth Fund released a report in 2020 placing the state at the bottom of its rankings after measuring access to care, quality of care, health outcomes, and health disparities nationwide.

Just over 88 percent of beds in intensive care units at hospitals statewide were in use as of Monday, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. And of those, nearly 55 percent were occupied by patients hospitalized with the virus.

The state has also recorded more new cases of the virus per capita than any other in the nation, with approximately 106 new cases per 100,000, according to the most recent data analysis from the New York Times. Cases are also the highest they’ve ever been in the state during the pandemic right now, according to seven-day averages.

Despite Mississippi currently experiencing the worst coronavirus outbreak in the country, Reeves doubled-down on the remarks he made at the political fundraising event last week on Monday when pressed on the matter during a news conference.

“I believe very strongly in what the Bible says, and the Bible’s very clear that ‘Whosoever believeth in him shall not perish but have everlasting life,’” Reeves said. “That is my worldview, it’s how I believe, it’s what drives me every single day, and I think it’s what drives a large number of Mississippians.”

He added: “We should take necessary precautions with respect to COVID, but we also understand that we do have everlasting life if we believe in Jesus, if we believe in God the father, and I certainly do.”

It was less than two weeks ago that the state received widespread attention after Mississippi’s top doctor pleaded with people to not ingest ivermectin — a drug most often used to treat or prevent parasites in animals — to combat the virus.

The Mississippi Poison Control Center issued a health alert warning on Aug. 20 after receiving an escalating number of calls “related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.”

Although Reeves has encouraged residents to get vaccinated previously, his messages over preventative measures have also been mixed. At a press briefing on Aug. 22, for instance, Reeves said that getting “the vaccine is your choice.”

“As your governor, I will always defend your right to make that decision, and I will respect your decision,” he said. “I believe you as an individual Mississippian can be trusted to make good and responsible decisions. Good practices are a choice. Staying healthy is a choice. Keeping your neighbors and your coworkers healthy is a choice. Now, let’s all make the right choices.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.