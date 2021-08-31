Map: Here’s where the Delta surge is putting the most strain on hospitals

About 78.5 percent of US intensive care unit beds were occupied. Of the 66,803 ICU beds occupied, 25,549 were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the HHS.

About 75 percent of US hospital beds were occupied as of Tuesday. Of the 548,424 beds occupied, 101,548 were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services . The recent hospitalization numbers are higher than any previous surge except last winter’s.

The coronavirus surge fueled by the Delta variant is putting pressure on hospitals and health care workers , particularly in hard-hit Southern states.

The map below, created from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, takes a county-by-county look across the United States at the percentage of beds in hospitals and ICUs for adults that are occupied by COVID-19 patients. (Note: Some counties do not have hospitals located in them so there is no hospitalization data listed for them.)

Some counties are in much worse shape than others. Counties in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas are among those where hospitals are seeing high levels of COVID-19 patients. Oregon is another hotspot. Some counties reported nearly 100 percent of patients hospitalized were COVID-19 patients.

In Bacon County, Georgia, for example, the CDC reported, 94.08 percent of adult inpatient beds were taken by COVID-19 patients.

“We have reached a failure point,” LouAnn Woodward, the top executive at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in the state capital, Jackson, told The New York Times late last week. “The demand has exceeded our resources.”

Massachusetts, a national leader in vaccinations, and other Northeast states are doing relatively well, the numbers show. The percentage of beds taken by COVID-19 patients ranged in Massachusetts from 1.75 percent in Suffolk County to 5.65 percent in Hampden County, according to the CDC.

Concerns have also been raised about whether hospitals in Texas and Louisiana, already brimming with COVID-19 patients, will be able to handle the injured from Hurricane Ida, which hit this weekend. The full extent of the damage from the hurricane is not yet known.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.









