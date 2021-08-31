Mass. reports 144 total breakthrough COVID-19 deaths as of Aug. 28, or 0.003 percent of all fully vaccinated people

As of last Saturday, 144 people in Massachusetts who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 had died from the disease, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, representing a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and underscoring the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.

The deaths accounted for 0.003 percent of the 4,483,344 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated as of Saturday, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics.

The number marks an increase of 13 deaths from last week, when the state reported that 131 fully vaccinated people had died as a result of the virus as of Aug. 21.