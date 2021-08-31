Provincetown drops mask mandate, replaced with mask advisory

“Due to the positive downward trends in the reporting data on COVID case numbers and positivity rates, the indoor mask mandate will be rescinded and will transition to a mask advisory,” Morse wrote on Facebook.

The advisory went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday and shifts the local policy to “a recommendation from public health officials that masking continue in indoor spaces when not eating or drinking,” according to the town’s website. The mask mandate was reinstated July 25 during an explosion of COVID-19 cases — 551 cases were reported as part of a single “cluster.”

With the COVID-19 outbreak that raced through Provincetown in July fading, officials have dropped the town’s indoor mask mandate and replaced it with an advisory, Town Manager Alex Morse said Tuesday.

He said the decision was made in consultation with public health officials as the town’s COVID metrics continue to decline. Only three residents have active cases of the virus, and that figure has been below 10 for three weeks, Morse said.

The town’s test positivity rate has plunged in recent weeks, he said. After a high of 15.1 percent on July 15, the rate fell to 2.3 percent on Aug. 30.

“Many people will continue to wear a mask, and we ask that those choosing not to wear a mask respect the decision of others to wear one, and we also ask those that continue to wear a mask respect the decision of those who decide not to wear one,” Morse wrote.

The outbreak at the popular vacation spot began on the July 4 weekend and led to more than 1,000 cases. Almost three-quarters of those infected had been vaccinated.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey reinstated Boston’s mask mandate beginning on Aug. 28.

