RFK’s assassin killed the ideals of a generation

The murderer of Robert F. Kennedy should not be paroled (“Potential parole of RFK killer draws rebuke: Joseph Kennedy II calls guidance ‘a grievous error,’ ” Page A1, Aug. 30). Sirhan B. Sirhan should serve out his sentence — one that was commuted in 1972 from the death penalty — for the rest of his life. He not only murdered Robert Kennedy but he also killed the ideas and ideals of a generation that was sick of old-school politics.

At the time, Robert Kennedy offered an alternative to the tired and corrupt politicians of the Nixon and Humphrey era. The 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy may have signaled the death of political idealism for our generation, but the death of his brother five years later put the idealism of a generation deep in the ground.