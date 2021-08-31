RFK’s assassin killed the ideals of a generation

The murderer of Robert F. Kennedy should not be paroled (“Potential parole of RFK killer draws rebuke: Joseph Kennedy II calls guidance ‘a grievous error,’ ” Page A1, Aug. 30). Sirhan B. Sirhan should serve out his sentence — one that was commuted in 1972 from the death penalty — for the rest of his life. He not only murdered Robert Kennedy but he also killed the ideas and ideals of a generation that was sick of old-school politics.
At the time, Robert Kennedy offered an alternative to the tired and corrupt politicians of the Nixon and Humphrey era. The 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy may have signaled the death of political idealism for our generation, but the death of his brother five years later put the idealism of a generation deep in the ground.
As one of Kennedy’s surviving children said, Sirhan should not enjoy the freedom and life he took away from Robert and his family. Sirhan also took away hope for many of my generation. Now we’re inundated with politicians who serve only the almighty dollar and who self-aggrandizingly act out and play to the bias, hatred, and bigotry of the American public. They exhibit no idealism and no interest in helping their constituents; rather, they position themselves for their next job or their cushy retirement.
Keep Sirhan imprisoned until he dies like the ideals he killed more than 50 years ago.
Dan Fennelly
Scituate