Some are taking a closer look at the Mass. estate tax

Please note that we are not truly “tied” with Oregon at the $1 million exclusion, since, as you note, their exclusion is a pure $1 million; in Massachusetts, if we go over that threshold, no matter how slightly, the state taxes everything above $40,000.

Hats off to the Globe for addressing the topic of the disgraceful estate tax exclusion in this state ( “The Massachusetts estate tax is in need of an overhaul,” Editorial, Aug. 26).

State Senator Diana DiZoglio’s proposed bill would make this a pure exclusion and start taxing estates above $1,040,000. We are dead last in the 12 states and the District of Columbia that have an estate tax, and yet we have the third-highest median cost of housing. State Representative Shawn Dooley’s bill would make the exclusion even higher. With revenues last year reaching higher-than-expected levels, it is about time this gross injustice is addressed in our state.

Your editorial mentioned that there has not been a study to determine whether this is driving people to leave the state. When our organization started to look at the adverse effect this tax has on us, I reviewed the list of new teacher retirees for that month. One in 10 lived in other states, but had worked and retired from a job in Massachusetts. When I looked at more than 60,000 teachers who retired from Massachusetts, 6 in 10 live in another state. These numbers clearly indicate an exodus from Massachusetts to states with lower tax burdens.

We hope the Globe will continue to champion this cause.

Marie Ardito

Information coordinator

Massachusetts Retirees United

Pinehurst





State’s retirees will start to look elsewhere to live

It is seldom that I agree with the Globe’s editorial positions; however, I thoroughly agree with raising the estate tax exemptions to be in line with the other New England states.

At 77, I am now engaged in the details of estate planning. For many middle-class people in this state who worked hard, saved money, own or have a substantial interest in their home, and have a retirement account and some stocks, it is easy to have a net worth of more than $1 million. This becomes even more complicated if one is in a second marriage and wants to provide for one’s current wife, yet leave money to one’s children from the first marriage. The option of deferring the estate tax by leaving everything to a spouse is not really an option if one wants to protect the biological children’s inheritance. People in such situations are faced with setting up various trusts and other mechanisms, enriching the lawyers. On top of that, we are kicked with an additional tax on most of the original $1 million in addition to anything over that threshold.

At the time the law was written, $1 million was probably beyond the estate value of most middle-income residents. However, inflation over many years has changed that.

The proposals as outlined in your editorial are reasonable, and if rates are pegged to inflation, they should stand us in good stead for many years. As a retiree, I have to say New Hampshire is starting to look pretty good.

John Hamilton

Beverly





This progressive measure levels the playing field

I was disappointed to read the editorial board’s call for a lessening of the estate tax in Massachusetts. The estate tax is a progressive measure, helping to level the playing field between those with significant assets to pass to their children and those with none.

I’d remind the editorial board of the famous figure from a report several years ago: The median net worth of a white family in Greater Boston is $247,500, while for a Black family it is $8. The estate tax is a measure to take from the wealthy among us, and I think many so-called middle-class Bay Staters need to take a hard look in the mirror at what their housing wealth represents.

Matthew Petersen

Brighton