We’re too quick to demonize schools and teachers

Re “Our secondary schools are falling short in providing solid foundation” (Letters, Aug. 27): It is discouraging to see Dr. Kevin R. Loughlin cite the 2015 and 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment test results, which place US students 35th and 30th in math and 17th and 11th in science, respectively, while failing to note that in 2015, Massachusetts participated individually in these tests and shared the top spot in reading and scored near the top in science and math, in competition with other high-scoring countries.

What I find frustrating in our discussion of education across the entire United States is that we frequently look at averages that are essentially meaningless. What is even worse, we then use these averages to condemn our teachers and our educational system. In a classroom of students where the grade range may go from A to F, how fair or meaningful would it be to average out all the grades and then assign each student this average grade? There would be howls of protest. Yet this is what we do routinely in looking at the US education system.