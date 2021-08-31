For the 2022 World Cup, the US men have a revamped roster and a lot of motivation

Coach Gregg Berhalter’s 26-man roster includes Christian Pulisic and DeAndre Yedlin, starters the last time the US competed in a qualifier nearly four years ago, plus Kellyn Acosta, a late substitute in that match. During the last campaign, the US failed to recover from a slow start under Jurgen Klinsmann, going out on the final day of qualifying under current Revolution coach Bruce Arena.

Time and turnover could go far in erasing memories of the US national soccer team having missed the last World Cup. When qualifying begins this week, the US roster will include only two starters from the team that was eliminated via a 2-1 defeat at Trinidad & Tobago on Oct. 10, 2017.

“We can definitely use that as motivation,” Acosta said after training in Nashville Monday. “It was a tough, tough road we had to face and to travel. And we never want to go down that road again. We don’t want to have that same feeling we did back in 2017 — and use that going into these games as motivation and do whatever you have to do to win.

“You know, sometimes you can play beautiful football and sometimes you’ve got to get pretty gritty, roll up the sleeves, and get a result. So whatever kind of way we have to do it, as long as we get the result, that’s the most important.”

The upcoming compact schedule — three games in three countries over six days — won’t leave much time to commiserate anyway. The US visits El Salvador Thursday, meets Canada in Nashville Sunday, and travels to Honduras next Wednesday. The eight teams in the Octagonal will play 14 games through March 30, 2022, with the top three advancing to the World Cup finals in Qatar, the fourth-place team to a playoff.

The collective memory of this team has little connection with the exigencies of the World Cup experience, good or bad. Besides Acosta, Pulisic, and Yedlin, only three others have participated in qualifying matches: John Anthony Brooks, Sebastian Lletget, and Tim Ream.

This is a new-look US group, averaging 24 years of age. And it has gone far in turning the page in the regional competition, compiling a 15-0-0 record (50-7 goal differential) against CONCACAF opponents since Nov. 15, 2019. Since June, the US has captured two regional titles, the Nations League and Gold Cup, compiling a nine-game winning streak — though it should be noted all the games were played in the US or neutral sites.

In the Gold Cup, Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner earned the Golden Glove award and Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (Arlington SC, Boston Bolts, Arlington High School) was named to the tournament Best XI team after converting the deciding goal in a 1-0 extra-time victory over Mexico in the final.

Robinson figures to play an important role in qualifying, according to Berhalter, who said he should have been awarded the Golden Ball as the Gold Cup’s top performer.

“Based on that he scored two goals as a central defender, that we won the tournament, that we gave up only one goal on a set piece, a penalty kick,” Berhalter said. “He’s exceeded expectations in the Gold Cup and we’re going to be looking for him to do that again in this qualifying.”

In 2017, Robinson, Turner, and several other current US players were a long way from being in national team consideration. Robinson (Charlotte Battery) and Turner (Richmond Kickers), plus midfielder Brenden Aaronson (Bethlehem Steel) were playing for USL teams; James Sands was on the New York City FC Academy roster; Josh Sargent was with Scott Gallagher SC in St. Louis; Jordan Siebatcheu was competing for France’s U17 team; and the team’s teenagers, right back George Bello and forwards Ricardo Pepi and Giovanni Reyna, might have been projected for 2026.

And Berhalter has capitalized on the emerging talent, building a deep roster. Only Acosta and Lletget played in both the Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments.

“As a group, we haven’t really mentioned it,” Acosta said of the loss in Trinidad & Tobago. “We have a totally different core of guys, and right now we’re looking forward to the task at hand, which is the first game against El Salvador, and the start of the tournament.

“I think everyone is ready and willing and definitely positive going into the matches. For us as players, we are looking at it as we have desires to be in the World Cup and we’re that much closer to achieving that dream of ours.

“Obviously, to have to rebuild from what we experienced last cycle and moving forward to this cycle, it’s just complete desire for ourselves. Everyone dreams of being in the World Cup and, ultimately, holding up the World Cup.”