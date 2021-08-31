Cam Newton expresses appreciation for support from fans after being released by Patriots

Here's what Cam Newton posted to his Instagram stories after he was released by the Patriots.

“I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don’t feel sorry for me!! #Imgood” he wrote in his Instagram stories.

Cam Newton on Tuesday took to Instagram to reassure fans following news that he was released from the New England Patriots, telling his followers, “I’m good.”

After the abrupt news that the New England Patriots released Newton on Tuesday in favor of rookie quarterback Mac Jones, many took to Twitter to voice their surprise.

The cut comes after coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as “our quarterback” after Jones was drafted, and as the team works to trim its roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

Many reporters and commentators said they were shocked at the move.

On their show, “Zolak & Bertrand,” Marc Betrand and Scott Zolak expressed their surprise.

“This just happened?” Bertrand said. “Out of nowhere on cut-down day Cam Newton gets cut?”

“Stunning,” Zolak said. “Absolutely stunning.”

“That is an absolute stunner,” Bertrand said. “I am blown away that that is what has happened here in New England.”

Caroline Goggin, a reporter for WHDH, said the news “led to me spitting out my coffee for the very first time.”

Many around the NFL also weighed in. Louis Riddick, an NFL commentator and former player, said on Twitter that Belichick is “cold blooded and will do what he thinks he has to do. Period.”

Asante Samuel, a former cornerback for the Patriots, replied to Riddick’s tweet saying “cold blooded is a understatement” and said without former quarterback Tom Brady, Belichick is “just another coach.”

Mark Daniels, a Patriots writer for the Providence Journal, said Newton was “a pleasure to deal with” during his time in New England.





Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.