Cam Newton’s timeline with the Patriots

Here’s a look at Newton’s time with the Patriots:

Newton’s tenure in Foxborough ends after one season in which he appeared in 15 games, passing for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding 592 rushing yards and 12 scores.

The Cam Newton era in New England is officially over after the Patriots released the quarterback Tuesday and named rookie Mac Jones the starter ahead of the season opener Sept. 12 vs. Miami.

July 8, 2020: Newton signs a one-year deal that includes a $1.05 million base salary and has a maximum value of $7.5 million.

Sept. 3, 2020: The Patriots name Newton the starter for the 2020 season over Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

Sept. 13, 2020: In his Patriots debut, Newton completes 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards and rushes for a pair of touchdowns in a 21-11 win over the Dolphins. At the end of the game, Newton is involved in a scuffle with a pair of Miami players when they try to remove a gold chain from his neck.

Sept. 20, 2020: Newton has arguably his best performance with the Patriots, passing for 397 yards, throwing for one touchdown and rushing for two more. But on the final play, he is stuffed from the 1-yard line and the Patriots lose to the Seahawks, 35-30, on “Sunday Night Football.”

Oct. 3, 2020: Newton tests positive for COVID-19 one day before the Patriots’ matchup against the Chiefs. The game is postponed for a day and Hoyer starts at quarterback in a 26-10 defeat.

Oct. 18, 2020: Newton returns but the Patriots fall to the Broncos, 18-12, at Gillette Stadium.

Dec. 20, 2020: The Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2008 after Newton and the offense generate zero touchdowns in a 22-12 loss at Miami.

Dec. 28, 2020: On “Monday Night Football” against the Bills, Newton accumulates 58 total yards and is benched for Stidham in the third quarter.

Jan. 3, 2021: The Patriots finish the season 7-9 with a 28-14 win over the Jets in which Newton hauls in his first career touchdown reception on a pass from Jakobi Meyers.

March 12, 2021: The Patriots re-sign Newton to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $13.6 million.

April 29, 2021: The Patriots draft Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick, but Bill Belichick says, “Cam’s our quarterback.”

July 28, 2021: Training camp begins, and Newton takes first-team reps.

Aug. 19, 2021: Newton completes 8 of 9 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in the second preseason game against the Eagles.

Aug. 23, 2021: Newton is placed in COVID-19 protocol and is absent from the team for three days of practice. Jones shines during a joint practice session with the Giants.

Aug. 29, 2021: Newton returns and starts the third and final preseason game against the Giants. He plays two series, completing 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards and an interception on his final attempt.

Aug. 31, 2021: The Patriots release Newton ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline.