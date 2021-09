Marie-Philip Poulin scored at 7:22 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 win over the United States in the gold-medal game at the women’s hockey world championship in Calgary.

Alex Carpenter scored twice to give the Americans, who were seeking their sixth consecutive world title, a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Brianne Jenner and Jamie Lee Rattray scored in the second period to tie it for Canada.