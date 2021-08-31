EMass girls’ soccer: Danvers’ Arianna Bezanson headlines Players to Watch

Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year tallied 22 goals and six assists in just 11 games last fall. The two-time Globe All-Scholastic will play at Colgate.

Bria Abbiati, Newton South — A returning All-State, EMass, and Dual County League All-Star, the junior has the versatility to shift between midfield and striker seamlessly for coach Doug McCarthy.

Danvers senior Arianna Bezanson (right) will play at Colgate University.

Olivia Borgen, Whitman-Hanson — An All-State and All-New England selection, the senior center mid is superb on the ball and possesses a knack for finding the net. She is headed to Penn State.

Isabella DelVecchio, Bishop Fenwick — The 2019 Catholic Central League MVP and All-State first-team selection was a key part of the Crusaders’ 12-2-2 run last season, notching six goals and seven assists as a junior captain.

Advertisement

Brady Deschamps, Nauset — The Cape & Islands All-Star backstopped Nauset to a 8-1-3 record, registering eight clean sheets.

Kaitryn Franchino, Bishop Feehan — The senior netted 13 goals in an 11-0-0 run for the Shamrocks last season. The Foxborough resident is a physical presence who “can break down a defense by herself,” said Feehan coach Phil Silva.

Cat Herman, Cohasset — As a sophomore, Herman was a EMass first-team pick last season. The South Shore League MVP will resume her duties as a central midfielder alongside talented freshman Tess Barrett.

Nia Hislop, Concord-Carlisle — A senior striker who is the reigning Dual County League Player of the Year, she has lightning speed and a deft first touch.

Laurene Jordan, Duxbury — A senior captain, the center back might also see time at center midfield. “[Laurene] always puts people in positions to succeed,” said Duxbury coach Joe Ferguson of the Sacred Heart commit.

Kailee McCabe, Foxborough — The All-New England selection scored 11 goals and added six assists to lead the Warriors in scoring. The senior striker was the Hockomock League Davenport MVP.

Advertisement

Claire Murray, Hingham — As a freshman, Murray was an EMass first-team selection last season. The center midfielder is “naturally physically gifted. She has all intangibles,” said Hingham coach Sarah Dacey.

Mikayla Perez, Medway — Despite never playing a single minute for the Mustangs, the senior has been nominated as a captain. She played with New England FC for two years and a broken shoulder sidelined her for her junior year. “She can wreak havoc defensively and cause chaos for the opponent offensively,” said Medway coach Jason Rojee.

Sophie Reale, Hingham — The Patriot League Keenan Division MVP, Reale posted 20 goals as a sophomore to lead Hingham to a Patriot Cup Championship.

Brooke Walonis, Walpole — A returning Bay State Conference All-Star for first-year coach Callum Maclean, the junior has verbally committed to the University of Connecticut.