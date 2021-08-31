fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' SOCCER | PLAYERS TO WATCH

EMass girls’ soccer: Danvers’ Arianna Bezanson headlines Players to Watch

By Cam Kerry and Emma Healy Globe Correspondent,Updated August 31, 2021, 37 minutes ago
Danvers senior Arianna Bezanson (right) will play at Colgate University.
Danvers senior Arianna Bezanson (right) will play at Colgate University.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Bria Abbiati, Newton South — A returning All-State, EMass, and Dual County League All-Star, the junior has the versatility to shift between midfield and striker seamlessly for coach Doug McCarthy.

Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year tallied 22 goals and six assists in just 11 games last fall. The two-time Globe All-Scholastic will play at Colgate.

Olivia Borgen, Whitman-Hanson — An All-State and All-New England selection, the senior center mid is superb on the ball and possesses a knack for finding the net. She is headed to Penn State.

Isabella DelVecchio, Bishop Fenwick — The 2019 Catholic Central League MVP and All-State first-team selection was a key part of the Crusaders’ 12-2-2 run last season, notching six goals and seven assists as a junior captain.

Brady Deschamps, Nauset — The Cape & Islands All-Star backstopped Nauset to a 8-1-3 record, registering eight clean sheets.

Kaitryn Franchino, Bishop Feehan — The senior netted 13 goals in an 11-0-0 run for the Shamrocks last season. The Foxborough resident is a physical presence who “can break down a defense by herself,” said Feehan coach Phil Silva.

Cat Herman, Cohasset — As a sophomore, Herman was a EMass first-team pick last season. The South Shore League MVP will resume her duties as a central midfielder alongside talented freshman Tess Barrett.

Nia Hislop, Concord-Carlisle — A senior striker who is the reigning Dual County League Player of the Year, she has lightning speed and a deft first touch.

Laurene Jordan, Duxbury — A senior captain, the center back might also see time at center midfield. “[Laurene] always puts people in positions to succeed,” said Duxbury coach Joe Ferguson of the Sacred Heart commit.

Kailee McCabe, Foxborough — The All-New England selection scored 11 goals and added six assists to lead the Warriors in scoring. The senior striker was the Hockomock League Davenport MVP.

Claire Murray, Hingham — As a freshman, Murray was an EMass first-team selection last season. The center midfielder is “naturally physically gifted. She has all intangibles,” said Hingham coach Sarah Dacey.

Mikayla Perez, Medway — Despite never playing a single minute for the Mustangs, the senior has been nominated as a captain. She played with New England FC for two years and a broken shoulder sidelined her for her junior year. “She can wreak havoc defensively and cause chaos for the opponent offensively,” said Medway coach Jason Rojee.

Sophie Reale, Hingham — The Patriot League Keenan Division MVP, Reale posted 20 goals as a sophomore to lead Hingham to a Patriot Cup Championship.

Brooke Walonis, Walpole — A returning Bay State Conference All-Star for first-year coach Callum Maclean, the junior has verbally committed to the University of Connecticut.

