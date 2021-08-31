fb-pixel Skip to main content
Former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler retires

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated August 31, 2021, 20 minutes ago
Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.
Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.Barry Chin

Malcolm Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, has been placed on the reserve/retired list, according to Tuesday’s official league wire.

Butler, who went to Tennessee and Arizona after leaving the Patriots as a free agent at the end of the 2017 season, has reportedly been mulling retirement recently because of a personal decision.

Butler, 31, spent seven seasons in the league, four with New England. In 100 regular-season games, he had 17 interceptions.

