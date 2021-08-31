fb-pixel Skip to main content

Former Patriots player Malcolm Butler reportedly considering retiring from NFL

From staff reportsUpdated August 31, 2021, 40 minutes ago
Malcolm Butler has played in 100 regular-season NFL games.
NFL Network reported Monday that former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, who signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in the offseason, is dealing with a personal matter that has him contemplating retirement.

A two-time Super Bowl winner with New England — including Super Bowl XLIX when he sealed the win with a late goal-line interception against the Seahawks — Butler played the last three seasons with Tennessee.

Butler played for the Patriots from 2014 to 2017. He was benched in Super Bowl LII vs. the Eagles, which the Patriots lost, then left to sign with Tennessee in the offseason that followed.

In three seasons with the Titans, Butler appeared in 41 regular-season games and had nine interceptions.

