Freshman Lillian Guleserian propels Westwood golf team to Tri-Valley win over Norwood

“I’ve been trying to get her to play on varsity since sixth grade, but they don’t permit that within our school district,” coach Peter Hochman said.

Guleserian fired an even-par 36 in a 236-259 Tri-Valley League victory over host Norwood at Norwood Country Club Tuesday afternoon.

Lillian Guleserian made her long-awaited varsity debut for the Westwood golf team this week and the freshman has not disappointed in a 2-0 start for the Wolverines.

Hochman praised Guleserian’s command of the course.

“She’s a straight hitter, and she doesn’t let the course take her,” he said “She takes advantage of what’s given to her on the course. And she has the power to hit and give herself very good second shots.”

Junior Denis Papetti, who Hochman said was hitting accurate drives up to 290 yards, also turned in an even card to help cement the visitors’ second victory of the season.

Danvers 42.5, Swampscott 29.5 — Tyler Sullivan (7-2), Jack Murphy (5-4), Bryson Clark (8-1), and Connor Horn (7.5-1.5) each picked up match play wins to help the Falcons (1-0) win their Northeastern Conference opener at Tedesco CC.

Marblehead 42, Peabody 30 — Matt Weed shot a 1-under-par 35, and Charlie Grenier chipped in with a 39 to lead the Magicians to their first Northeastern Conference victory of the season at The Meadow in Peabody.

North Reading 135, Georgetown 101 — Sophomore Isabel Brozena scored 30 points to lead the Hornets to their first Cape Ann League victory of the season at Hillview Golf Course in North Reading.

Wakefield 38.5, Wilmington 33.5 — Junior Joe Colliton picked up his first varsity win in the Middlesex League victory for the Warriors (1-0) at Thomson CC.

Oliver Glass and Christopher Williams also contributed.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.